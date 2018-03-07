The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council
7th March 2018 - UN criticises Angola for forcing refugees to return to violent Congo
7th March 2018 - Israel gives Palestine condition for peace
7th March 2018 - Students fume as TSU ASUU embarks on another indefinite strike
7th March 2018 - Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor
7th March 2018 - Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court
7th March 2018 - Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection
7th March 2018 - 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB
7th March 2018 - JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23
7th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
Home / National / CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council

CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council

— 7th March 2018

Minister for Information & Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed has been called upon to dissolve the current Council of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON).

According to stakeholders under the aegis of #[email protected], a Caretaker Committee should be set up to conduct a credible election for the Institute within the shortest possible time.

Speaking at an international press conference in Lagos, the stakeholders described the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) as unconstitutional, imploring the Information Minster to intervene and prevent the planned March 15, 2018 meeting.

They urged the Muhammed to protect the integrity of the Act of Parliament No. 24 of 2007 that established CIPPON, by dissolving the current Council as it is “not legally constituted and the tenure of the people parading themselves as Council members has exceeded the maximum four years concurrent tenure as stipulated by the Act.”

Mr. Olugbemi Malomo, a Council member, speaking on behalf of other stakeholders, said the Council had been in office for over a decade and “had planned an AGM with a view to conducting an election, where the law clearly stated the opposite.”

Malomo said the Council had disenfranchised majority of the stakeholders, including those who paid the prescribed fees, across the country on the planned AGM in violation of the law.

“We therefore implore the Ministry to set up an audit and a probe to investigate the over 350 million Naira paid by members in the last ten years,” Malomo said.

He further stated that: “Section (2b) of the Act dwells on the responsibility of the Minister in the composition of the governing Council. It states; ‘Five persons registered as either fellows, member or associate of the institute appointed by the Minister to represent both the Federal and State Government Printers; and…’

“”Section 3-(1) of the Act, which dwells on the provisional tenure for the governing council states, ‘The president and other members of the Council, other ex-officio members, (a) Shall each hold office for a period of two years on such terms and conditions as may be specified in their letters of appointment; and (b) Maybe re-appointed for one further period of 2 years and no more.”

The stakeholders recommended that “the ministry freezes all the accounts of CIPPON to prevent further unauthorized spending.”

They noted: “We hereby pray the Ministry to freeze all the account of the Institute with immediate effect.

“That the Ministry compels the leadership of Council to produce audited account from the last ten years.

“That all contracts award including printing of calendars should be investigated to ascertain whether due process was followed or not.

“That the list of members be immediately published as stated in the Act”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council

— 7th March 2018

Minister for Information & Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed has been called upon to dissolve the current Council of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON). According to stakeholders under the aegis of #[email protected], a Caretaker Committee should be set up to conduct a credible election for the Institute within the shortest possible time. Speaking…

  • Students fume as TSU ASUU embarks on another indefinite strike

    — 7th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Students of Taraba State University Jalingo have expressed anger and frustration after the institution’s branch of the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike action again. Chairman of the ASUU in the institution, Dr. Reuben Jonathan, said that strike was a resumption of the action it suspended in…

  • Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor

    — 7th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Detained Bureau Chief of Daily Independent newspaper, Tony Ezimakor, who was released unconditionally after seven days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS ), has said some personnel were praying with him every night for his release. Ezimakor, in a telephone interview on Political Platform with RayPower 100.5FM, on…

  • Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court

    — 7th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Olusegun Adesomoju, in the on-going trial of a former governor, Dr.  Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud, on Tuesday, submitted that between August 16, 2001 and August 10, 2005, the defendants did not get any financial benefits  from Abia State Government or any other state governments in…

  • Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection

    — 7th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Women, especially those in Nigeria, have been called upon to conquer the fear of rejection and take bold steps towards the actualisation of their dreams. Sen. Uche Ekwunife who made the call, on Wednesday, in commemoration of the World International Women’s Day, urged women to be more resilient towards achieving their potentials….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share