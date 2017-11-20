The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-VP, Alex Ekwueme dies
20th November 2017 - Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo
20th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Jubilation as Obiano trounces Nwoye, Obaze, Chidoka
20th November 2017 - Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians
20th November 2017 - Nigeria records decrease in terrorism deaths –Lai Mohammed
20th November 2017 - Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan
20th November 2017 - 2017: The awards, the winners
20th November 2017 - Man arrested for recharging phone from another person’s bank account
20th November 2017 - Customs seizes 570 cartons of drugs
20th November 2017 - Blood flows as bandits attack Zamfara villages
Home / Cover / National / Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians

Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians

— 20th November 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Christians across Nigeria must be involved in governance, just as they work on how the country can return to the path of development.
The governor also said Christians should no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious.
Wike said this at the weekend, during the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International-Nigeria 2017, Port Harcourt Regional Convention, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, in the state capital.
“Time has come for when the church must take its destiny in its hand.
“The church must begin to talk about development, social, political and economic challenges facing the country.
“The church must be involved in governance. Time has come for the church to rise. If you keep quiet and anything happens, even Christ will not be happy.
“If you talk, you will die. If you don’t talk, you will die one day. So, talk for the revival of the country.”
The governor said his administration will continue to support the church and added that the state government, under his leadership, is anchored in Christ, hence, the rapid development of the state.
“For any government to carry out its programmes, it must anchor in Christ. If you don’t anchor in Christ, you will fail,” he said.
In his remarks, National President of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Ifeanyi Odedo, said God would preserve governor Wike because “he is committed to the development of the Rivers.”
Odedo added that infrastructure development in the state is huge, and noted that the Rivers government is working.
The Fellowship, thereafter, inducted Wike and his deputy, Ipalibo Harry, as life members.
Also, Wike has pledged to redeem all his electoral promises to Ahoada people by completing all ongoing projects in the local government area.
The governor, who dropped the hint at Ahoada in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers at a traditional reception in honour of Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu, by Igbu Ehuda General Assembly of Ahoada, also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a first class status.
Senator Ideozu representing Rivers West in the Eighth Senate.
“We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects. I can assure you that all the projects awarded in this area must be completed before the end of our first term,” he added.
Wike noted that all the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration across the state were designed to improve the living condition of the masses.
He stressed that Eze Ekpeye Logbo remained the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom, as he elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda to a first class status.
The governor stated that the two Ekpeye traditional stools elevated to the status of first class were meant to support Eze Logbo to promote the interest of Ekpeye people at the state traditional council.
“I will do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people, your interest is my interest,” he said.
Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a chieftaincy title on Wike for his outstanding performance in the state.
A chieftaincy title was also conferred on Senator Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III.
The governor also inaugurated a Modern Civic Centre for the people of the area.

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. susan 20th November 2017 at 2:50 am
    Reply

    Satan himself talking about the church.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Ex-VP, Alex Ekwueme dies

— 20th November 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme is dead. A statement from his family signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme said that he died by 10:00pm in a London clinic, Sunday. The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce…

  • Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo

    — 20th November 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Police Command have set ablaze over 40 illegal refineries located at a forest in Egono village, Estako West Local Government Area. Policemen combing the forest, in search of criminals and kidnappers hideout, stumbled upon the illegal refineries. The refineries were believed to be owned by different individuals which have…

  • Anambra guber: Jubilation as Obiano trounces Nwoye, Obaze, Chidoka

    — 20th November 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Anambra The Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) has declared Governor Willie Obiano winner of the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 17. Obiano polled 234,071 votes to beat Hon. Tony Nwoye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got only 98, 752 votes. Chief Returning…

  • Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians

    — 20th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Christians across Nigeria must be involved in governance, just as they work on how the country can return to the path of development. The governor also said Christians should no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious. Wike…

  • Nigeria records decrease in terrorism deaths –Lai Mohammed

    — 20th November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has flaunted a recent global endorsement of its fight against terrorism, as contained in the 2017 Global Terrorism Index of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the rating has confirmed that the military is winning the anti-terrorism campaign,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share