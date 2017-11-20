Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Christians across Nigeria must be involved in governance, just as they work on how the country can return to the path of development.

The governor also said Christians should no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious.

Wike said this at the weekend, during the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International-Nigeria 2017, Port Harcourt Regional Convention, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, in the state capital.

“Time has come for when the church must take its destiny in its hand.

“The church must begin to talk about development, social, political and economic challenges facing the country.

“The church must be involved in governance. Time has come for the church to rise. If you keep quiet and anything happens, even Christ will not be happy.

“If you talk, you will die. If you don’t talk, you will die one day. So, talk for the revival of the country.”

The governor said his administration will continue to support the church and added that the state government, under his leadership, is anchored in Christ, hence, the rapid development of the state.

“For any government to carry out its programmes, it must anchor in Christ. If you don’t anchor in Christ, you will fail,” he said.

In his remarks, National President of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Ifeanyi Odedo, said God would preserve governor Wike because “he is committed to the development of the Rivers.”

Odedo added that infrastructure development in the state is huge, and noted that the Rivers government is working.

The Fellowship, thereafter, inducted Wike and his deputy, Ipalibo Harry, as life members.

Also, Wike has pledged to redeem all his electoral promises to Ahoada people by completing all ongoing projects in the local government area.

The governor, who dropped the hint at Ahoada in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers at a traditional reception in honour of Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu, by Igbu Ehuda General Assembly of Ahoada, also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a first class status.

Senator Ideozu representing Rivers West in the Eighth Senate.

“We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects. I can assure you that all the projects awarded in this area must be completed before the end of our first term,” he added.

Wike noted that all the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration across the state were designed to improve the living condition of the masses.

He stressed that Eze Ekpeye Logbo remained the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom, as he elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda to a first class status.

The governor stated that the two Ekpeye traditional stools elevated to the status of first class were meant to support Eze Logbo to promote the interest of Ekpeye people at the state traditional council.

“I will do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people, your interest is my interest,” he said.

Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a chieftaincy title on Wike for his outstanding performance in the state.

A chieftaincy title was also conferred on Senator Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III.

The governor also inaugurated a Modern Civic Centre for the people of the area.