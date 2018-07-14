Church members accuse general overseer of rape

“When I was ill, a friend of mine took me to Apostle Daniel Ugo who is known to be a seer. On that day, the tally I was given was No. 2. When it was my turn, I went in to see Pastor Ugo in the church premises. He asked me to bring sand from my house, which I did on June 18. Then, I attended the church’s vigil for prayer and deliverance where the pastor collected N500 from everyone in the service. He later requested that everyone should step out with N1, 000. I came out but I didn’t have my N1,000 and he told me to bring mine on Saturday.

“On June 19, 2018, I went to his house inside the church premises and gave him the N1,000. He asked whether I have breast cancer or not. I told him no, but he started touching my breasts, when I resisted, he started to touch my private part. He ordered me to remove my cloth and told me to face the wall and he started to have sex with me. He forcefully raped me and I had to run away from the church premises.”

Ogbegere, who hails from Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, continued: “I reported the incident to a policeman who advised me to report the case at a nearby police station. I had also narrated the incident to my brother who organized his friends and they called the pastor on phone. Pastor Ugo asked them to meet him at his church site, and when they met there, he was beaten and he begged to be forgiven, pleading for the issue to be settled there and not spread around. From there, he took my brother’s friends to his bank and withdrew N35, 000 and offered the money to them.”