Home / Abuja Metro / Church marks  Father's Day in grand style  

Church marks  Father’s Day in grand style  

— 28th June 2017

By Nsisong Morgan  

On Sunday June 18, 2017, men of the All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), Abuja, celebrated Father’s Day in grand style. 

Father’s Day is marked annually to celebrate the contribution of fathers and father figures in the lives of their children and others who look up to them. 

It, therefore, came as no surprise that the men of ACFM came out in their numbers to join in rendering special songs, even as they generously made donations to mark the special day. 

The Father’s Day commemoration saw the men in ACFM shed their stern looks for smiles as they exchanged pleasantries with other parishioners. The service for the day started with a praise and worship session. 

In his sermon, General Overseer of ACFM, Rev. William Okoye, called on men to always prioritise the welfare of their families. 

 Preaching on responsible fatherhood, Okoye charged men to seek to be father figures even beyond their families by standing up for younger persons who need their assistance.    

He advised that men follow in the footsteps of God by forgiving quickly and helping those they see as deserving of their assistance and those who have fallen short of expectations.   

Although it was a day for men, Okoye also admonished mothers and spinsters hoping to get married  to get an education and skills in order to support their men in ensuring the wellbeing of their families. According to the clergyman, stable families contribute better to the growth and development of a nation.  

The 2017 edition of Father’s Day was also an opportunity for the preacher to speak on the state of the nation as he called for true federalism, adding that it was the best way to deal with the recent increase in agitations by different groups.  

Okoye also noted that the easiest way to functional federalism is to study the 2014 National Conference report to select recommendations that were implementable. 

He commended the Acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his visit to different regions as well the many consultations he has conducted with leaders from different parts of the country. 

 “There are lots of things that are putting pressure on people. So, if we go back to true federalism, it would unburden the nation in such a way that people are able to breathe fresh air. 

“I commend the Acting President for meeting with various ethnic groups. But this is like just scratching the surface. This kind of intervention is not a long-term solution and it might not last. But if we pick up the conference report and begin to do something about it in the areas that need much attention, it would lower the tension in certain parts of the country and that would be a more permanent solution in addressing concerns of the agitators” Okoye said.

In his remarks, president of the ACFM men’s fellowship, Clement Iloba, appealed to fathers to promote peace and harmony in their  homes. 

“Today, we celebrate men in our church on Father’s Day. To the glory of God, we are here to mark a day that is synonymous with the word, sacrifice. Father’s Day is a day that recognises the sacrifice our daddies have made and will continue to make,” he said.

The women were not left out as a member of the church, Mrs. Grace Okechukwu, told Abuja Metro that fathers deserved to be celebrated because of their vital role in the family and communities across the nation. Okechukwu called on women to continue to support their husbands and other father figures as they strive to provide for their families.  

