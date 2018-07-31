– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Church burning: Egypt sentences 4 Brotherhood members to life in prison
31st July 2018 - ECOWAS region ripe for common currency – Macron
31st July 2018 - 2019: Ogun ADP unveils new party secretariat, vows to unseat APC
31st July 2018 - Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people
31st July 2018 - French party sacks security worker who joined Macron aide in demo
31st July 2018 - Flight Unavailability: Athletes say situation can affect performance
31st July 2018 - Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation
31st July 2018 - Trump says collusion not a crime as 1st Russia probe trial begins
31st July 2018 - I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha
31st July 2018 - Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers
Home / World News / Church burning: Egypt sentences 4 Brotherhood members to life in prison
life in prison

Church burning: Egypt sentences 4 Brotherhood members to life in prison

— 31st July 2018

NAN

An Egyptian court on Tuesday sentenced four members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to life in prison over accusation of burning a church in southwest Cairo, official news agency MENA reported.

Life sentence in Egypt is 25 years in jail.

The case dates back to August 2013 when the defendants set a church in Kerdasa area, which is largely inhabited by Islamists, ablaze.

The convicted were also fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds (1,119 dollars) each.

They were charged of joining banned group, possessing weapons, blocking the road and disturbing the public order, according to the prosecutor.

READ ALSO Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people

Egypt has been experiencing anti-security attacks since the army-led ouster of the Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi in 2013, and ban of his Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist in 2014.

Thousands of Islamists were detained and hundreds were facing trials.

Morsi and prominent figures of his group have received final verdicts that varied from death to life sentences over accusations of murder, violence and spying.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MACRON

ECOWAS region ripe for common currency – Macron

— 31st July 2018

Omodele Adigun “I am a strong believer of ECOWAS and market access approach ,” says President Emmanuel  Macron of France during his visit to Nigeria early this month. He explained that “it is about time ECOWAS region goes for more integration; market access and possibly a sort of common currency.” Addressing the audience in Lagos …

  • SECRETARIAT

    2019: Ogun ADP unveils new party secretariat, vows to unseat APC

    — 31st July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Weeks after the Ogun State Government sealed the secretariat of Action Democratic Party (ADP), the party, on Tuesday, unveiled a new party secretariat at Onikolobo area of Abeokuta, the state capital. The former ADP secretariat, located inside the Ibara GRA, in Abeokuta, was reported to have been sealed by the agency of…

  • FAYOSE

    Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people

    — 31st July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has urged the people of the state to remain law-abiding despite the irregularities that marred the July 14 governorship election in the state and which, he said, culminated in the daylight perversion of the will of the people. The governor stated this while acknowledging cheers from the people, in…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation

    — 31st July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, launched the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) to enhance healthcare service delivery in the country. This is even as he has called for the full implementation of the document, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to place the welfare of the citizens…

  • OKOROCHA

    I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

    — 31st July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday. According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share