Newly invited Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze once again proved his talent with the first goal for Villarreal in their 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Chukwueze scored in the Copa Del Rey 3-3 draw against Almeria and he wasted no time in making his mark against Rayo with a well taken goal that saw him keep his nerves after making his way into the box to finish with style.

The manner which he scored the goal made the technical team of the La Liga to nominate his maiden strike in the league among the contenders for goal of the week after the recent round of games in Spain.

Also for the second game running, the 19 year old was once again rated as the best player on the pitch of play for Villarreal, a sign of how well he has settled in the first team of the La Liga side just over a year after his transfer to the team.

He has progressed from the U18s to the main team within a space of a year, a rise that has made the club to offer him fresh terms to ward off interest from teams pushing to sign him base on his old buy out clause.