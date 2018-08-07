Is Christopher Okigbo’s star here again with us?

Governance is on hold. But the grip of poverty on the citizen isn’t on hold. It is hastening the arrival of Christopher Okigbo’s recurring star. Banji Ojewale An old star departs, leaves us here on the Shore, Gazing heavenward for a new star Approaching. The new star appears, foreshadows its going, before a going and coming that goes on forever… – Christopher Okigbo, in Path of Thunder Nigeria appears to be falling again under the excruciating spell of a star presaged by this remarkable poet of limitless possibilities. At the time Christopher Okigbo wrote the poem shortly before his death in 1967, the young republic had writhed in a series of setbacks dating from the Western Region upheavals. READ ALSO: Christopher Okigbo as martyr Okigbo had a keen mind that correctly interpreted these crises as the shadows of some bigger, more devastating whirlwind into which we were being drawn. As he studied the events of his time, he decoded an abiku-like character in them. The details and nuances which chroniclers ignored or gave little attention to, he noted and scrutinized to find out why they exerted such powerful but hardly visible influence.

At the end of the day, the poet had come to the conclusion that Nigeria was almost perennially under the mystical charm of a wicked star. Once it appeared, everything was bound to go wrong. It went back and forth, bringing with it all the hosts of hell and death, inflicting us with one crisis that looked to have been so solved at a point, only for the star to reappear in the future and torment us once more before giving us a pyrrhic respite in anticipation of another evil ahead… Okigbo was not an unrepentant fatalist. Nor was he a prophet of doom. He merely set about looking at what went on around him and leveled the incidents down in poetry. What he revealed in the process was that our leaders and the people they led were learning little from the under flowing features of these happenings. READ ALSO: Okigbo’s poetry and the heroic drive to martyrdom And because they gained nothing from the past and the present (there was invariably little joy in the experience) the tragedies always returned without a check, even when there were premonitions. Therefore the Western Nigeria crisis of 1962, the subsequent electoral malpractices, in the same area, their disastrous consequences, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s imprisonment as well as the 1996 military coup, the internecine ethnic pogrom, the Biafran secession and finally the Civil War, didn’t come without distinct warnings. This implies that if the major actors had paid sufficient attention and had been less self-centered, Nigeria would have avoided the roller coaster spread of the blaze that started in the West.

In the second Republic under the Presidency of Shehu Shagari, we were at it again, pandering to the agonizing control of the ogbanje star. In July 1981 Awolowo, defeated Presidential candidate in the 1979 election, wrote to Shagari, warning of the plight of the economy and what awaited the nation, if sheer complacency remained our weapon. He wrote: “There is a frightful danger ahead. Visible for those who care and are patriotic enough to look beyond their narrow self-interest. Our ship of state is fast approaching a big rock, and unless you, as a chief helmsman, quickly rise to the occasion and courageously steer the ship away from its present course, it shall hit the rock. And the inescapable consequence will be an unspeakable disaster such as is rare in the annals of man”. What was Shagari’s response? He dispatched the national chairman of his party and his economic adviser to London, to tell the international community that Awo was wrong. His administration then embarked on a spending binge, advertising in several pages of the Financial Times of London that all was well with the Nigerian economy.