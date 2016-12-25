Christmas: Plateau governor urges citizens to rekindle spirit of togetherness

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged citizens of the state to use the Christmas celebration to rekindle the spirit of togetherness and shared value of community life.

Lalong, in his Christmas message signed by Mr Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press Public Affairs, said that communal life would enhance the bond of unity and peaceful co-existence the state was enjoying.

The governor also called on Christians all over the world to share the love of God in celebrating Christmas, ‘’the Birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of Mankind.’’

He said that Christmas was not only the commemoration of the birth of the Saviour of the world, but also the celebration of God’s offer of Christ in His restoration of humanity to himself.

Lalong reiterated the determination of his administration to continue delivering on its promises to the People of the state.

The governor called on all to be vigilant, law-abiding and observe all traffic regulations and regulations during and after the festivity.

He wished all Christians a memorable celebration and a prosperous New Year.

(Source: NAN)