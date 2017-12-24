The Sun News
Christmas: Ortom assures of commitment to state

24th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed his administration’s commitment to the overall development of the state.
“As a government, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the overall development of the state. Our determination is anchored on the conviction that our people deserve nothing less than the best of service delivery that any responsible government can give to its people.”
Governor Ortom who stated this in his message of felicitation to the people of the state on the occasion of the 2017 Christmas celebration urged the people of the state to embrace peace, harmony, tolerance and show love to one another as Christ taught His followers.
He maintained that his administration would continue to guarantee the safety of lives and property of everyone resident in the state even as he appealed to the people to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.
“You are aware of the recent steps we took in the area of security which culminated in the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law among other bold steps to end impunity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the state.”

While expressing optimism that his administration would resume the payment of salaries to workers as and when due in the coming year, the Governor said, ” the efforts we have made through the Committee headed by my Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu, to reduce the bloated wage bill of the state from N7.8 billion to a manageable level are yielding results.”

