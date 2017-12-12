The Sun News
Christmas: Okowa, Obiano promise free movement

Christmas: Okowa, Obiano promise free movement

— 12th December 2017

 

 

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano have assured holiday makers to and from the eastern part of the country of free flow of traffic on Benin-Asaba–Onitsha road.

Travelling on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway is always nightmarish during every yuletide particularly at the River Niger Bridge Head where there is always a gridlock.

But the governors who spoke in Asaba after a private meeting with the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Olayemi Boboye on Tuesday said that they met to look at ways to ensure free movement of traffic especially on and around the Niger Bridge during the yuletide.

Senator Okowa on his part said that “we had useful discussion just like we did last year on ways to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide, everything has been put in place to ensure that nobody is stuck on the road.”

Chief Obiano who also addressed journalists said that he was in Asaba with the Corps Marshal Boboye “to confer with Governor Okowa on ways to ensure that there is easy movement of traffic particularly at the head bridge,” stating that he has just inspected the road with the Corps Marshal to see things for himself.

Mr. Boboye assured Nigerians that the FRSC would put its best to ensure effective traffic management, disclosing that the Corps has received some logistics support from the governors for the success of the programme.

