Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, have assured holiday makers to and from the eastern part of the country of free flow of traffic on Benin-Asaba-Onitsha road.

Travelling on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway is always unpleasant during yuletide, particularly at the River Niger Bridge Head, where there is always a gridlock.

But, the governors, who spoke in Asaba after a closed door meeting with the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Olayemi Boboye, yesterday said they met to look at ways to ensure free movement of traffic, especially on and around the Niger Bridge, during the yuletide period.

Okowa on his part said: “We had useful discussion just like we did last year on ways to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide, everything has been put in place to ensure nobody is stuck on the road.”

Obiano, who also addressed newsmen, said he was in Asaba with the Boboye “to confer with Okowa on ways to ensure there is easy movement of traffic, particularly, at the head bridge,” stating that he had just inspected the road with the corps marshal to see things for himself.

Boboye assured Nigerians that the FRSC would put in its best to ensure effective traffic management. He disclosed that the corps has received some logistics support from the governors for the success of the programme.