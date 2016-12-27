Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 

Igbere in Abia State came alive yesterday as former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu distributed rice, cash and other gift items to residents.

Kalu had in the last 24 years, distributed rice, food condiments and other gift items during Christmas to communities in Igbere.

Representatives of all the communities received on behalf of their communities, rice and diverse items from the former governor at his Neya camp residence.

The communities include Eziama, Amaukwu and Agbor, Amorji, Ohumola and Amiyi.

Presenting gifts and cash to representatives of the communities, Dr. Kalu, alongside his wife, Ifunnaya and the Director, Ozbok Football Academy, Chief Benjamin Kalu, told beneficiaries that despite the economic downturn, he had to reach out to indigenes and residents of Igbere because he was interested in the joy and happiness of “my people.”

He stressed that the beauty of Christmas celebration laid in sharing with relatives, neighbours and friends. He said he was aware of the hard times they were passing through but charged them to keep their hope alive despite the challenges.

“I decided to invite only the representatives because I believe with you, others would always get their own share. I want you to go to your different villages and share it the way you have been doing.

“If it is shared peacefully, I would be encouraged to do more. I am giving you the same thing I gave to the people of Amorji, Ohumola and Amiyi when they came yesterday. So, it’s specifically for you because other remaining nine communities will receive theirs as you have done.”

The beneficiaries, after praying for Kalu, thanked him for his show of love despite the current economic situation.

One of the beneficiaries, Nwannediya Nwachukwu, said her greatest joy was that Kalu had sustained the kind gestures towards them for the past 24 years.

Also, Chief Benjamin Kalu also presented cash gifts on behalf of the academy and promised to accommodate the children and wards of Kalu’s Christmas beneficiaries in the academy at the expression of interest.

Chief Ben Kalu, while appreciating the former governor who also serves as the chairman of the board of the academy and his wife, for their contribution to the growth of the academy urged all beneficiaries to support the academy during the grand finale of Bende Unity Cup which the academy is also sponsoring .