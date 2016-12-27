The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri
27th December 2016 - Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire
27th December 2016 - Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi
27th December 2016 - Cres Jane Agu 07088689727
27th December 2016 - Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants
27th December 2016 - Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta
27th December 2016 - Corruption getting worse –Onaiyekan
27th December 2016 - Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president
27th December 2016 - FG to end drug hawking by August 1, 2017
27th December 2016 - Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 
Home / Cover / National / Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 

Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 

— 27th December 2016

Igbere  in Abia State came alive yesterday as former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu distributed rice, cash  and other gift  items to residents.
Kalu had in the last 24 years, distributed rice, food condiments and  other gift items during Christmas to communities in Igbere.
Representatives of all the communities received on behalf of their communities, rice and diverse items  from the former governor at his  Neya camp residence.
The communities include Eziama, Amaukwu and Agbor, Amorji, Ohumola and Amiyi.
Presenting gifts and cash to representatives of the communities, Dr. Kalu,  alongside his wife, Ifunnaya  and the Director, Ozbok Football Academy, Chief Benjamin Kalu, told beneficiaries that despite the economic downturn, he had to reach out to indigenes and residents of  Igbere because he was interested in the joy and happiness of “my people.”
He stressed that  the beauty of Christmas celebration laid  in sharing with relatives, neighbours and friends. He said he was aware of the hard times they were passing through but charged them to keep their hope alive despite the challenges.
“I decided to invite only the representatives because I believe with you, others would always get their own share. I want you to go to your different villages and share it the way you have been doing.
“If it is shared  peacefully,  I would be encouraged to do more. I am giving you the same thing I gave to the people of Amorji, Ohumola and Amiyi when they came yesterday. So, it’s specifically for you because other remaining nine communities will receive theirs as you have done.”
The beneficiaries, after praying for Kalu, thanked him for his show of love despite the  current economic  situation.
One of the beneficiaries, Nwannediya Nwachukwu, said her greatest joy was that Kalu had sustained  the kind gestures towards them  for the past  24 years.
Also, Chief Benjamin Kalu also presented cash gifts on behalf of the academy and promised to accommodate the children and wards of Kalu’s Christmas beneficiaries in the academy at the expression of interest.
Chief Ben Kalu, while  appreciating the former governor who also serves as the chairman of the board of the academy and his wife, for their contribution to the growth of the academy  urged all beneficiaries to support  the academy  during the grand finale of Bende Unity Cup which the academy is also sponsoring .

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

— 27th December 2016

… 2016 my best year as governor, says Shettima An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed and the other arrested by security personnel. While emergency workers have evacuated the remains of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other…

  • Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

    — 27th December 2016

    •Suspects at large Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day. Community sources said the fire was a make-belief,…

  • Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

    — 27th December 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide. Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the…

  • Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants

    — 27th December 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has accused some forces in and out of government of frustrating his peace efforts. The President had on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led…

  • Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

    — 27th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region. Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351