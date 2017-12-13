The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes
13th December 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children
13th December 2017 - Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura
13th December 2017 - ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity
13th December 2017 - 2019: Atiku out to destroy 2023 Igbo presidency – Group
13th December 2017 - Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term
13th December 2017 - Stop intimidating us with restructuring, northern senators tell proponents
13th December 2017 - Half of world’s population can’t get basic health services, says WHO
13th December 2017 - NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide
Home / National / Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes

Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes

— 13th December 2017

In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has offered free transportation for indigenes of the state residing in other parts of Nigeria, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Announcing the welfare package, Managing Director, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, said that the gesture was borne out of Governor Ugwuany’s magnanimity and enduring resolve to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state as well as give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy.

Itanyi explained that the free transportation exercise, which commences, on Tuesday, December 19 and ends on Saturday, December 23, will be carried out in states of the federation that are far from the state, such as, Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Sokoto, Jalingo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, among others.

Itanyoi also said that the beneficiaries must be those who are duly registered with the Enugu State Town Unions in their respective states of residence, adding the company is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.

He disclosed that the returnees on arrival will be formally received by the State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vitus Okechi, the MD of ENTRACO, and others, at the former main depot of the company, opposite the state headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu.

“His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as a God fearing and humanitarian leader has graciously given us approval to convey Enugu indigenes resident in almost all other states back to the state free of charge this festive season.

“This time around, it will not be business as usual. We are going to bring back Enugu State indigenes in body and not ghost indigenes. Nothing will be hidden during the exercise. The leaders of the Enugu State Town Union in the respective states have been mobilized to ensure that our people benefit from this welfare scheme, which the state government has extended to the people of the state.

“We, therefore, sincerely thank the governor for this gesture, which has once again demonstrates his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”, Itanyi said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes

— 13th December 2017

In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has offered free transportation for indigenes of the state residing in other parts of Nigeria, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones. Announcing the welfare package, Managing Director, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, said…

  • Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children

    — 13th December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI Wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, through her pet project, Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative (B-SWEEP), has launched the second phase of the distribution of delivery kits to 800 pregnant women and nutritional meals for 600 malnourished children under the age of five. The governor’s…

  • Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has declared that the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 was already a done deal. Governor Al-Makura made the declaration while receiving members of the Democratic Youth Assembly (DYA), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia, on Wednesday….

  • ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Irked by ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the Federal Government to fish out those behind the scarcity. The group wondered why there should be fuel scarcity at this period when there had been steady supply of the product since…

  • 2019: Atiku out to destroy 2023 Igbo presidency – Group

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A political group, Initiative for Demonstrating Change, on Wednesday, picked hole in the presidential ambition of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying it was a plot to scuttle the target of the Igbo to become president in 2023. It said that Igbo’s quest to be president come 2023 would…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share