Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is currently wearing a new look as colourful decorations are displayed in various locations, shopping centres and premises of corporate organisations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who went round the state capital on Tuesday, also observed that gift items are being sold in many shopping malls and markets for interested customers.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN about their impressions said the new look was a reflection of the season and a period no one would want to be missing in action.

Mr Ikechukwu Ibe, a fashion designer in Achara Layout, Enugu, said that the decoration of his shop was a way of wishing all his customers “a merry Christmas’’.

“It is a way of reminding my customers of the season and wishing them more fruitful Christmas ahead,’’ Ibe said.

A civil servant, Mrs Ginika Ozoh said that Christmas afforded Christians the opportunity to decorate their offices, houses, shops and a time of fun all over the world.

“Christmas has become a period when people look forward to attending events of different kinds; it is a merrymaking season for people everywhere, especially in the Coal City (Enugu),’’ Nwachukwu said.

Mrs Oge Onuorah, who deals in children’s wears at Ogbete Market, told NAN that Enugu residents were already in the Christmas mood.

“The market is filled up with people as you can see for yourself, many people have come to buy one or two items for their families in spite of the economic hardship in the country,’’ she said.

A resident of Enugu, Mr Philip Eze said his children who were on holidays needed to celebrate the Christmas notwithstanding the prevailing economic situation.

“My children are now on holiday, so my wife and I have to take them out to wherever they want so as to have the feeling of Christmas,’’ he said. (NAN)