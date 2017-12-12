The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Christmas decorations give Enugu new look
12th December 2017 - Macron calls for ‘much stronger mobilisation’ on climate
12th December 2017 - UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East
12th December 2017 - Presidential Lodge to become National Heritage of Leadership
12th December 2017 - Court grants Sen. Misau bail on self-recognition
12th December 2017 - Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss
12th December 2017 - Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder
12th December 2017 - FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site
12th December 2017 - World leaders discuss climate financing at Paris summit
12th December 2017 - Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019
Home / National / Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

— 12th December 2017

Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is currently wearing a new look as colourful decorations are displayed in various locations, shopping centres and premises of corporate organisations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who went round the state capital on Tuesday, also observed that gift items are being sold in many shopping malls and markets for interested customers.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN about their impressions said the new look was a reflection of the season and a period  no one would want to be missing in action.

Mr Ikechukwu Ibe, a fashion designer in Achara Layout, Enugu, said that the decoration of his shop was a way of wishing all his customers “a merry Christmas’’.

“It is a way of reminding my customers of the season and wishing them more fruitful Christmas ahead,’’ Ibe said.

A civil servant, Mrs Ginika Ozoh said that Christmas afforded Christians the opportunity to decorate their offices, houses, shops and a time of fun all over the world.

“Christmas has become a period when people look forward to attending events of different kinds; it is a merrymaking season for people everywhere, especially in the Coal City (Enugu),’’ Nwachukwu said.

Mrs Oge Onuorah, who deals in children’s wears at Ogbete Market, told NAN that Enugu residents were already in the Christmas mood.

“The market is filled up with people as you can see for yourself, many people have come to buy one or two items for their families in spite of the economic hardship in the country,’’ she said.

A resident of Enugu, Mr Philip Eze said his children who were on holidays needed to celebrate the Christmas notwithstanding the prevailing economic situation.

“My children are now on holiday, so my wife and I have to take them out to wherever they want so as to have the feeling of Christmas,’’ he said. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

— 12th December 2017

Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is currently wearing a new look as colourful decorations are displayed in various locations, shopping centres and premises of corporate organisations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A NAN correspondent who went round the state capital on Tuesday, also observed that gift items are being sold in many shopping…

  • UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Billy Graham Abel, Yola The United Nations, through the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund, has set aside $13.4 million to tackle the adverse humanitarian crisis for about one million people in the north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The humanitarian emergency in the northeastern Nigeria is one of the most severe in the world…

  • Presidential Lodge to become National Heritage of Leadership

    — 12th December 2017

    … As FG signs handing over documents From: Okwe Obi, Abuja The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to transform the Presidential Lodge, Marina, into an Institute of National Heritage of leadership. Governor Akinwumi Ambode revealed this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, while signing documents legalising ownership with the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde…

  • Court grants Sen. Misau bail on self-recognition

    — 12th December 2017

    Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Senator Isah Misau  self-recognition. She, however, ordered that the defendant should deposit his international passport with the Chief Registrar of the Court and can apply whenever he needs it. Justice Chikere adjourned the matter until January 21 for hearing. Sen….

  • Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss

    — 12th December 2017

    The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has cautioned the motoring public not to associate road crashes during the ember months to evil manipulations, but to always observe and apply all necessary traffic rules and regulations for their safety and that of other road users. Corps Commander and Chief Executive Officer, Cdr. Seni…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share