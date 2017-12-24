The Sun News
Latest
24th December 2017 - Christmas blues: Why are December heart attacks the most deadly?
24th December 2017 - How to start a very small tea room
24th December 2017 - Nigeria has failed, neither APC nor PDP can rescue her
24th December 2017 - The truth they won’t tell Buhari
24th December 2017 - Jesus Christ and vision
24th December 2017 - Implementing a public sector culture change programme
24th December 2017 - Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: The Path of Thunder
24th December 2017 - when i’m stressed, i go to the cinema – Antony Soares
23rd December 2017 - Road to nowhere
23rd December 2017 - On religious leaders and the poor members
Home / Columns / Christmas blues: Why are December heart attacks the most deadly?

Christmas blues: Why are December heart attacks the most deadly?

— 24th December 2017

This is important for you to know. Several medical studies now show pretty convincingly that people who have heart attacks around holidays – especially between December 25 and New Year’s Day – are more likely to die than people who have heart attacks at other times of the year.

   • According to Richard N Fogoros, MD – A Board Certified Physician – The increase in cardiac mortality during holidays is not huge, just about 5% – but it is statistically significant, and it has been confirmed now in several population studies.

   • Several investigators have tried to figure out why this is the case, and theories about them include :

   1) The onset of cold weather as harmatan begins.

   2) Reduced hospital staffing during Christmas holidays.

   3) Increased depression and emotional stress, associated with the desire to meet up with the Joneses, and please our families.

   4) Over indulgence in fatty food, protein(chicken) and alcohol.

   5) Delay in seeking medical help, with the holiday-mood-relatives saying “it will pass away”.

Now what is the real reason for increased heart attack during holidays?

Nobody can prove today exactly why heart attack mortality increases during holidays, but I have taken the liberty to explain the reasons for the postulation above.

   i) Onset of cold weather and reduced hospital staffing cannot be the reason for increased heart attack, during holidays, because during Easter and Sallah holidays which occur during hot season, studies also show that heart attacks also increase.

   ii) Depression and emotional stress during holidays are the main culprits – especially among older people for whom the holidays can invoke a sense of loss for happier times, or for loved ones who are no longer alive. These stress of losses are known risk factors for heart attacks, and likely explains at least some of the increased risk.

   iii) The added stress of the holiday session and how to measure up, may contribute to some degree.

   iv) Again certain types of dietary indiscretions may help to trigger heart attacks. Some evidence indicates that eating a meal extremely high in saturated fats, might help to trigger plaque rupture in deceased coronary arteries.

   v) Over indulging in salt, might create excess cardiac stress in people with Hypertension or heart failure.

   vi) Loading up on alcohol can trigger heart “holiday heart” – that is the onset of atrial fibrillation, which in turn, could trigger a heart attack in someone with critical coronary artery disease.

   vii) Common sense suggests that simple denial plays a very large role in explaining why heart attacks are deadlier around the holidays.

   viii) People who develop chest pain or other symptoms during holidays are likely to try wishing the symptoms away, or attributing them to some other causes – over eating, stress, excessive alcohol etc, since they surmise by proclaiming “how can it be a heart-attack? It is Christmas “.

   ix) Such wilful ignoring of potentially dangerous cardiac symptoms tends to go on until those symptoms simply can no longer be ignored. At that time, the heart-attack victim arrives in the hospital much later than he/she would have at other times of the year. This delay can be deadly.

   x) When you are having a heart-attack, time is of the essence. A delay of a few minutes can make a difference between surviving with a healthy heart, surviving with a very damaged heart – or dying.

   xi) Any Physician who has taken care of patients with heart attacks over the holidays will tell you that, at that time of the year, people tend to try “riding it out “, so as not to ruin the Christmas season for their family and friends.

   xii) By the time they seek help, they are a lot sicker than they would have been, had they ignored the holiday season, and sought medical help right away.

   xiii) As it happens we should, also note that, having to attend funeral during the holidays also tends, to be quite disruptive and more painful to the members of the family we are trying to protect. So take action immediately and don’t allow death to define you.

What is our take this week?

   Please whenever you experience Any chest pain, holiday or no holiday, notify the nearest person to you to take immediate action. Please be medically guided.

Please follow me on twitter ; @ _ DRSUN.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC chieftain found dead in Bayelsa hotel

— 23rd December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating events surrounding the death of an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Nasko Egei, at the Aridolf Wellness Resort and Spa located along Isaac Boro Express road, Yenagoa. Egei from Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state and father of two…

  • Kwankwaso loyalists accuse Presidency of destabilising Kano APC

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano As the standoff between the Presidency and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso deepens, members of Kwankwassiya Movement have accused the Presidency of destabilizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The members, who are part of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in…

  • 4 killed, 8 injured in Kaduna gunman attack

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna No fewer than four persons were shot dead while eight others were critically injured in an attack by alone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The area, which has earlier in the year suffered serious security threat has since been peaceful until this…

  • Hit-and-run driver kills masquerade in Uyo

    — 23rd December 2017

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO Cultural life of the people of Uyo, Akqa Ibom State,  was temporarily halted when Ekpo, a popular but dreaded masquerade was knocked down by a hit and run driver, on Thursday. The Ekpo, who nobody knew where he came from, was said have been hit when the driver, who was in…

  • UPDATE: Ekiti LG poll: PDP in early lead, as impressive turnout greets poll

    — 23rd December 2017

    … Polls peaceful, orderly, say dep. gov, SSG, state INEC, others An impressive turnout has greeted the Local Government election on Saturday in Ekiti State, as residents from many of the local communities trooped out in good number to vote their candidates, in spite of the challenges posed by biting scarcity of fuel. While the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share