The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Christians should pray against Islamization of Nigeria: Bishop Nwokolo
29th March 2018 - Delta approves rehabilitation of 4 roads in Asaba
29th March 2018 - 2019: Taraba monarch urges youths to register for PVCs
29th March 2018 - Egypt’s Sisi wins second term with 92% of vote
29th March 2018 - Why Gov. Abubakar declared emergency in education – aide
29th March 2018 - Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree
29th March 2018 - Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB
29th March 2018 - Australia to host Commonwealth Games
29th March 2018 - Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls
29th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop
Home / Cover / National / Christians should pray against Islamization of Nigeria: Bishop Nwokolo
Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo

Christians should pray against Islamization of Nigeria: Bishop Nwokolo

— 29th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

  • Kicks against disarming registered vigilante groups

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Omitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has said that the activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen indicate an agenda to Islamize Nigeria, saying that Christians should not allow that to come to fruition.

He called on Nigerians to be watchful, and that Christians should take a stand for their faith.

Bishop Nwokolo, who stated this yesterday while addressing newsmen on the activities to mark this year’s Easter, said that Jesus Christ died on the cross to redeem Mankind and to bring salvation to the world; the Bishop warning against sin and murders across the country.

“The Boko Haram… is purely to Islamize Nigeria,” Nwokolo said. “Fulani herdsmen, whether they say it is cultural or outsiders coming into Nigeria, the whole idea of herdsmen bearing AK47 guns, going around killing and intimidating people to Islamize Nigeria. In the case of the Dapchi Girl in Yobe State, where some abducted school girls were released and they held one because she refused to denounce her Christianity – that was a typical example; in as much as we are hearing rumors that she has been released at last. Why was she detained after others were released? Just because of her faith in Christ.

“We are saying that Nigerians should be watchful. Christians should also pray and be watchful and speak out concerning their faith and take their stand.

“The issue of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen is an agenda to Islamize Nigeria and Christians should not allow that to happen. We must hold our faith, we must stand our ground, we must defend our churches, we must defend our fellow Christians, we must also watch and pray,” Nwokolo exhorted.

He said that he supported the call by Gen. T.Y Danjuma for self-defense because Nigerians won’t fold their hands and watch their people be slaughtered by Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen, stressing that Nigerians should rise and defend their territory and stop the killers of innocent citizens, mostly Christians, in the country.

Bishop Nwokolo went on to say that:

“It appears that the Federal Government is turning a deaf ear to the plea of the people, behaving as if nothing will happen because they have the power, that there is nothing else anybody can do. We have said so many things before now, we have appealed to the Federal Government to defend the citizens, and it appears nothing substantial is happening. It is not that the Army is not doing anything or they are not making any effort, but we have not seen drastic measures that will curb the old system.

“When IPOB was reigning, we heard how the government… dealt with the problem; but this one, nothing really substantial has been done. So, I don’t know what else to say rather than to ask the people that, if they have any means to defend themselves, they should do it but still appeal to the Federal Government to tackle this matter headlong, because that is the only solution,” he said.

On the call by IGP to mop-up arms from vigilante groups, Nwokolo said: “I don’t know the people that [belong to] vigilante groups and those who are not. If any group has been registered in by the government and have obtained licenses to own and use weapons, withdrawing their weapons from them is to make room for anarchy. In this country, we don’t have enough security men, we don’t have enough policemen to cater to the citizens. I don’t think [we have] up to 500,000 [Police officers] but we have over 180 million Nigerians; with about 500,000 policemen to guard them, it is insufficient, there is no way it can work.

“So, because the situation is like that, the government in one way or the other permitted local people to organize themselves to secure their area working with the police, and to come now to withdraw their weapons in the guise of security is something we can’t support because we see it as a deliberate attempt to destroy the people. If the government will withdraw the weapons of the people, they must first of all increase the number of policemen to match the population and it will still take them a number of years to do that, and Nigeria is not yet prepared to take such steps, unless there is a hidden agenda of eliminating the people.

“We are calling for the introduction of state police so that every state will take care security measures. The Governor of a state is the chief security officer of the state [but as things stand now], he has no power over the security of his state” Nwokolo stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo

Christians should pray against Islamization of Nigeria: Bishop Nwokolo

— 29th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Kicks against disarming registered vigilante groups The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Omitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has said that the activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen indicate an agenda to Islamize Nigeria, saying that Christians should not allow that to come to fruition. He called…

  • Delta approves rehabilitation of 4 roads in Asaba

    — 29th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has approved the construction, rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of four roads, in Asaba, the capital territory. This was part of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council meeting held inside the Government House, Asaba. Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who spoke after the meeting listed the…

  • 2019: Taraba monarch urges youths to register for PVCs

    — 29th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Chairman of Taraba State Council of Chiefs and Aku Uka of Wukari Kindom Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, on Wednesday, urged thousands youths in the state to go and register to obtain the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so that they could participate actively in the forthcoming general elections in the country. The…

  • Why Gov. Abubakar declared emergency in education – aide

    — 29th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State on Education and Public Enlightenment, Comrade Sabo Mohammed, has explained that  the declaration of a state of emergency in the sector was to overhaul the system. Sabo said that education in the state had suffered prolonged and persistent neglect by successive administrations. Hence,…

  • AAU STUDENTS campus

    Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree

    — 29th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have suspended 64 students for examination malpractice, impersonation, stealing and other related offences. The decision to suspend, withdraw degrees, exonerate, issue warning letters and expel students found wanting, was based on the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee Report (main campus). According to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share