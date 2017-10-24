The Sun News
Home / National / Updates / Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports

Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports

— 24th October 2017

 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Uja Tor Uja has disclosed that the Commission would fly Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land this year from seven international airports.

He made the disclosure last Sunday during a thanksgiving service of the Commission at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Abuja, and explained that the airports include Enugu, Yola, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Gombe.

Rev. Uja affirmed that this year’s pilgrimage would be a platform for greater pilgrimage next year stressing that from next year pilgrimage would experience an explosion. He said the Commission decided to give thanks to God for how far He has sustained Christian pilgrimage, especially over one year and some months that he has been in the saddle. He affirmed that the Nigerian Church has remained the most vibrant church on earth and should continue to grow in strength. The NCPC boss noted that throughout this year the Commission had preoccupied itself with building pilgrimage platforms to strengthen the entire process.

However, he stated that the NCPC is seriously constrained by the financial state of the nation and as such was compelled to scale down on a number of programs.

