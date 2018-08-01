Christian groups condemn PDP primary— 1st August 2018
“We are a coalition of Christian NGOs with deep interest in our country’s economic, religion, social and political life. At this point, our attention is shifted to Osun state…”
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Osun state-based Christian groups have expressed dissatisfaction with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Osun state, describing it as a fraudulent exercise.
READ ALSO: Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
The groups in a joint statement issued yesterday, declared that except justice is done, it might be difficult for the party to excel in the governorship election on September 22.
The leaders of the group that signed the statement were Rev. Michael Adebomi of the Osun state chapter of Nigeria Prays, Rev. Nehemiah, Initiative for Nation Building, Rev. Tunji Ayorinde, Christian Initiative for Nation Building, Olawole Oladapo, Christian Leadership Mobilisation Initiative International, Rev. Theophilus Ayodeji, Movement for Positive Change, Rev. Walter Aworanti and Gospel Pushers Association, Pastor Olatunde Babalola.
In the statement, the group said: “We are a coalition of Christian Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) with deep interest in our country’s economic, religion, social and political life. At this point, our attention is shifted to Osun state and in particular the preparation towards the forthcoming September 22nd, 2018 governorship election.
“As major stakeholders in good governance, we need to bring to the notice of all that we conscientiously monitored all the primaries of all the political parties in the state. Reports were received from our field officers and we ensured we kept same for posterity sake.
“While commending all the political parties for painstakingly conducting their primaries, we observed that the process that led to the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate was flawed; openly manipulated and was rigged in favour of a particular person.
“Apart from reports that fake delegates were allowed to vote during the primary and other anti-democratic practices which characterised the exercise which took place at GMT Hotel in Osogbo, one major item we wish to point out was the blatant failure to allow a recount of Senator Adeleke’s vote, whereas when the votes of two other contestants were recounted, errors were detected and corrected.
“We observed that in spite of vehement protest by the agents of another leading aspirant in person of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi asking for recount of Senator Adeleke’s votes, this complaint was rebuffed.
“Our initial thought was that PDP has learnt from its past mistakes, but with the Osun state scenario, it is clear that corruption may have been deep-rooted in the party and we sincerely hope that the National Working Committee of the PDP will ensure that such is erased from the minds of ordinary Nigerians by doing justice to this matter.”
