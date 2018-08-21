When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom

From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other Christian ministers converged on the town for an enlarged meeting of Christian leaders

Teniola Egbuwalo

On Wednesday, August 15, Uyo, the serene capital of Akwa Ibom State, was in an evidently boisterous mood.

Convened by the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria and former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Sunday Mbang, the forum had in attendance those tagged as spiritual fathers of faith, CAN leaders as well as other Christian ministers in Akwa Ibom State. At the end of the meeting, the clerics prayed for peace in the country, especially in the build- up to and during next year’s general election. While canvassing peaceful means of tackling ethno-religious issues, those in attendance also resolved to pitch their tent with the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who will be seeking a second term in office.

It was gathered that over 2000 clerics attended the meeting at the Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly. At the end of the event, the Christian leaders contended that it was expedient that Akwa Ibom people do away with satanic agents that might cause evil in the state.