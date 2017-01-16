The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th January 2017 - African Bar Association appoints Osa Director special adviser
17th January 2017 - NJC Chief Registrar, 12 others to testify against Justice Ademola, wife, SAN
17th January 2017 - INEC strategises for 2019 polls
17th January 2017 - STRANGE DEATHS IN IVORY TOWER
17th January 2017 - The scientific challenge
17th January 2017 - Anambra unveils multi-billion naira medical research centre
17th January 2017 - Partnership that works
17th January 2017 - The Magu confirmation controversy
17th January 2017 - Re: The war against G.O.
17th January 2017 - Lagos: A model for national development
Home / National / Christian Group cautions Govs against discrimination

Christian Group cautions Govs against discrimination

— 16th January 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the aegis of Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN), has caution northern Governors against denying Christian children of admission into tertiary institutions in the north.

In a communique signed by TEKAN President, Rev. Emmanuel Dziggau and Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, warned that the discrimination is capable of igniting fresh violence in the region.

The Group bemoaned the appointment of General Secretary of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as Executive Secretary of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

They alleged fear that the appointment of Prof. Olayede by President Muhammadu Buhari was a calculated plan to further rob Christian’s children of admission into tertiary institutions in the north.

Parts of the communique reads: “The Assembly expressed great concern about admission into tertiary Federal Institutions in the North which are denying Christian children placement into some professional courses like law, medicine, engineering, architecture and pharmacy which is against the citizenship rights.

“We condemn the appointment of Prof. ishaq Olayede, the General Secretary of Islamic Council for Islamic Affairs, as Executive Secretary of JAMB having regard to his track records at the University of Ilorin.”

The Group also kicked against the prohibition of teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge in some schools in the country, particularly in the north and urged state  governors to reverse the trend for fair religious practice.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. John 16th January 2017 at 3:42 pm
    Reply

    Keep your good work up. Keep keeping your voice high.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

African Bar Association appoints Osa Director special adviser

— 17th January 2017

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has appointed a distinguished journalist and lawyer, Mr. Osa Director as its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. After its Executive Council meeting held in Sokoto on December 5, 2016, the appointment of Osa was unanimously adopted. Perhaps, sticking to its motto as “the fearless voice of the legal profession”…

  • NJC Chief Registrar, 12 others to testify against Justice Ademola, wife, SAN

    — 17th January 2017

    •How Agi purchased N8m car‎from us –Coscharis From: Godwin Tsa,  Abuja Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed it has lined up 14 witnesses to prove it’s case against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court Abuja, his wife, Olabowale and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joe Agi. Justice Ademola and others were re-arraigned last week…

  • INEC strategises for 2019 polls

    — 17th January 2017

    Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said the commission was poised to build a functional electoral system ahead of 2019 general elections. Yakubu made the assertion at the opening of a two-day strategic workshop to review the implementation of the commission’s strategic plan for 2012-2016. The chairman said the…

  • CBN’s lost battle against inflation –NESG

    — 17th January 2017

    By Omodele Adigun with agency report Olusegun Omisakin,  the Head of Research, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the nation’s private sector economic think tank says rising inflation rate in the country has gone beyond the control of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Omisakin made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • Cooking gas price to crash as NLNG discharges 13,000 tonnes of LPG

    — 17th January 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Consumers may now heave a sigh of relief as the skyrocketing price of cooking gas, which hit an all time high of N5,000 from N3,200 is to crash with the delivery of 13,000 tonnes of LPG by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, in Lagos jetty at the weekend. General Manager,…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351