Christian Group cautions Govs against discrimination

From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the aegis of Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN), has caution northern Governors against denying Christian children of admission into tertiary institutions in the north.

In a communique signed by TEKAN President, Rev. Emmanuel Dziggau and Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, warned that the discrimination is capable of igniting fresh violence in the region.

The Group bemoaned the appointment of General Secretary of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as Executive Secretary of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

They alleged fear that the appointment of Prof. Olayede by President Muhammadu Buhari was a calculated plan to further rob Christian’s children of admission into tertiary institutions in the north.

Parts of the communique reads: “The Assembly expressed great concern about admission into tertiary Federal Institutions in the North which are denying Christian children placement into some professional courses like law, medicine, engineering, architecture and pharmacy which is against the citizenship rights.

“We condemn the appointment of Prof. ishaq Olayede, the General Secretary of Islamic Council for Islamic Affairs, as Executive Secretary of JAMB having regard to his track records at the University of Ilorin.”

The Group also kicked against the prohibition of teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge in some schools in the country, particularly in the north and urged state governors to reverse the trend for fair religious practice.