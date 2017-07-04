Chrisland one of the best –Lagos govt

The Sun News
— 4th July 2017

…As school marks 40th anniversary

By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Education, Alausa, has rated Chrisland Schools one of the best in the state out of over 5,000 private schools. The Quality Assurance Department of the ministry gave the 40-year-old school the recognition via a letter addressed to the management.

Head of Quality Assurance and Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, Mr. Oludotun Sotunde, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities for the 40th anniversary celebration of the school, said the recognition from the state government, would spur the management and staff to aim high for improved educational service delivery.

According to him, the quality assurance department bestowed the recognition on Chrisland Schools in April 2017 as one of the schools with “quality and standard education in the state.”

Sotunde explained that recently a former student, Emeka Uwalaka, received the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) award as third best in the May/June 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) while Adeyinka Tajumode also placed third best in the National Examinations Council (NECO) for 2015/2016 academic session.

He also revealed that Chrisland Schools during an event to mark Lagos at 50, placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions.

Chairperson of the 40th anniversary committee and Head Human Resources and Materials, Mrs. Ifeoma Orabueze, said the school which started at a small structure in 1977, has given birth to 11 schools including a university at Abeokuta.

She disclosed that several activities have been lined up for the 40th anniversary such as book launch/lecture, staff award, home coming, valedictory services and grand final/ thanksgiving service stating that each event would attract old students and stakeholders.

Orabueze said a former student of the school, Omotese Ekhuemelo made As in her subjects in the 2016 WASSCE, while another Chrisland product, Uwetu Obadia-Franklin defeated contestants from 16 countries to emerge winner in the 2016 TSL International School Essay/Debate competition in Dubai.

Head, Special Duties/Activities, Mr. Igili Ikechukwu, showered encomiums on Chief Awosika for establishing the school that has produced prominent Nigerians and pledged that it would continue to strive to remain the best in providing quality education to its students.

