Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal

23rd July 2018

Finnish champions HJK Helsinki have announced that they have secured the services of former Nigeria U17 international Macauley Chrisantus, through a press release published on their official website.

The attacker’s agreement with HJK is for the remainder of the 2018 season and the Veikkausliiga side has the option to extend his contract by one year before January 2019.

So much was expected of Chrisantus after he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball at the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup but, in truth, he failed to live up to his billing due to poor career decisions and injuries.

HJK Helsinki is his tenth club in Europe after spells with teams in Germany, Spain, Turkey and Greece.

Commenting briefly on his transfer to HJK, the Hearts of Abuja product stated: ”Nice to come to the Club. The sun shines and is a good sign. I’m going to score a lot of goals.”

Hamburger SV, Karlsruher SC, FSV Frankfurt, Las Palmas, Sivasspor, AEK Athens, Reus, Lamia and Real Murcia are his former employers.

