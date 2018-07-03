The Sun News
Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders
GIWA

Chris Giwa takes over NFF office as Pinnick kicks

— 3rd July 2018
  • Gets warm reception from staff
  • Says, “For four years, I fought the battle, went extra mile to get justice

The lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took a dramatic twist yesterday as one of the factions; Ambassador Chris Giwa finally resumed office at the Glass House.

Ambassador Giwa, apparently relying on the Supreme Court judgment of April 27, 2018, which allegedly set aside the purported election of the Amaju Pinnick board into the Executive Committee of the NFF of September 30, 2014, stormed the football secretariat at exactly 10.00 am with two trucks load of policemen and was warmly received by members of staff including a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Pinnick-led board.

While addressing the staff of the federation, Ambassador Giwa assured them he would not witch hunt anybody, but rather he’s concerned with the development of Nigerian football.

“For four years, I fought this battle, I went the extra mile to get justice. This is to tell you I’m particular about the development of football in Nigeria. You have nothing to fear because I’m not here to witch hunt anybody but to make sure Nigerian football move forward,” Giwa told the staff who later pledged their loyalty to make him succeed.

 

 

 

1 Comment

  2. Laz 3rd July 2018 at 5:34 am
    So now that justice has been done at long last , will picnic return all the salaries and allowances he’s been recievrec for good for years now ?

