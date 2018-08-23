– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Adieu Kofi Annan, servant of peace
23rd August 2018 - E-cigarettes: A forward-thinking response to old challenges
23rd August 2018 - Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano
23rd August 2018 - Nkire defects from APC to PDP
23rd August 2018 - Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails
23rd August 2018 - Rohr to release Super Eagles list Friday
23rd August 2018 - Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant
23rd August 2018 - Leon Balogun tasks Brighton 
23rd August 2018 - Sidwell retires at 35
23rd August 2018 - Serena tops richest female athletes list 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Chris Giwa commends Buhari, Dalung 
CHRIS GIWA

Chris Giwa commends Buhari, Dalung 

— 23rd August 2018

Embattled Ambassador Chris Giwa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for being a stickler for the rule of law, even in the face of pressures, in finding a  lasting solution to the leadership tussle in the football house.

Giwa also thumbs up the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung for standing by the rule of law and defending strongly the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in ensuring that the legally recognized board was respected and given a pride of place.

“We want to sincerely thank and commend His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for standing by the rule of law, and defence of our constitution at all times.

READ ALSO Why we returned to PDP – Gemade

“This has become necessary in the face of overt pressures, outright lies, falsehood, blackmail, intrigues, propaganda and orchestrated campaign of calumny against the government, President, Buhari, GCFR and the Honorable Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung have stood on the path of our constitution and the rule of law,” Giwa stated.

“We want to appreciate and thank all those, who have stood by the country and its constitution in this whole crisis, and we want to remind everyone, once again, this fight is not about Ambassador Chris Giwa, but about the soul of our football and our constitution.

This fight is not about the people of Plateau State and the rest of the country, as some people, have tried mischievously to skew the narrative in that direction, “he argued.

“We want to restate once again that our constitution is our grand norm, denigrating our Supreme Court under whatever colouration is a big threat to our existence as a people and our democracy.

We want to remind the government that we are the legally recognized board of the NFF based on the orders of the Federal High Court sitting in Jos, which was also affirmed by the Supreme Court on April 27,2018,” Giwa stressed.

“It is in the light of these observations that we want to appeal to government through the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung not to release any funds to the Amaju Pinnick led board purportedly elected on September 30,2014 because the board does not exist in law.

Releasing funds to them will amount to an exercise in illegality, which the honourable minister himself being a lawyer should know, ” Giwa pleaded.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKADA BAN

Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano

— 23rd August 2018

“He is touching vital areas, like erosion and security of the state. I must commend him, especially the ban on Okada. It is a laudable step,” Edozie said. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Former vice-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Ada Obinna Edozie, has praised Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano for banning commercial motorcycles,…

  • SAM NKIRE

    Nkire defects from APC to PDP

    — 23rd August 2018

    Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has declared his support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement in Umuahia, Nkire said he decided to join forces with the PDP because he was convinced that Nigerians want the party back to serve them better. Nkire also…

  • Maryam Garba BAGEL

    Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure. Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only…

  • Samuel Nanchang Jatau - INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity… we have become tenants in our own land.” Gyang Bere, Jos A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Samuel Nanchang Jatau, said Plateau people have become refugees in their state following the inept leadership…

  • NIGERIAN POLITICS

    Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics

    — 23rd August 2018

    Vow to resist plan to foment trouble in Senate As the war over the continuation of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in office rages, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, have accused the leadership of the All…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share