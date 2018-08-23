Embattled Ambassador Chris Giwa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for being a stickler for the rule of law, even in the face of pressures, in finding a lasting solution to the leadership tussle in the football house.

Giwa also thumbs up the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung for standing by the rule of law and defending strongly the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in ensuring that the legally recognized board was respected and given a pride of place.

“We want to sincerely thank and commend His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for standing by the rule of law, and defence of our constitution at all times.

“This has become necessary in the face of overt pressures, outright lies, falsehood, blackmail, intrigues, propaganda and orchestrated campaign of calumny against the government, President, Buhari, GCFR and the Honorable Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung have stood on the path of our constitution and the rule of law,” Giwa stated.

“We want to appreciate and thank all those, who have stood by the country and its constitution in this whole crisis, and we want to remind everyone, once again, this fight is not about Ambassador Chris Giwa, but about the soul of our football and our constitution.

This fight is not about the people of Plateau State and the rest of the country, as some people, have tried mischievously to skew the narrative in that direction, “he argued.

“We want to restate once again that our constitution is our grand norm, denigrating our Supreme Court under whatever colouration is a big threat to our existence as a people and our democracy.

We want to remind the government that we are the legally recognized board of the NFF based on the orders of the Federal High Court sitting in Jos, which was also affirmed by the Supreme Court on April 27,2018,” Giwa stressed.

“It is in the light of these observations that we want to appeal to government through the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung not to release any funds to the Amaju Pinnick led board purportedly elected on September 30,2014 because the board does not exist in law.

Releasing funds to them will amount to an exercise in illegality, which the honourable minister himself being a lawyer should know, ” Giwa pleaded.