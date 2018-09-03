Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke City in a deal worth a reported £13.5m.

He had been keen to leave the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and he has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

The transfer was completed just moments before Friday’s European deadline, with Choupo-Moting becoming PSG’s fifth signing of the summer after Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer and the permanent acquisition of Kylian Mbappe.

The move sees Choupo-Moting reunited with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after the duo worked together for three years at Mainz between 2011 and 2014.