CHOOSING RIGHT MAKE UP - FAIR SKIN

How to choose the right makeup for fair skin

4th August 2018

Choosing the right makeup is dependent on your undertones. Looking for foundation, you may find two to three colours that look almost identical…

Vivian Onyebukwa

Frustrating finding the right makeup for your skin can be a bit frustrating. Even the lightest of colours seems to be too dark in comparison, but the secret for finding the perfect light foundation is all in the detail and knowing what to look for.

READ ALSO: Some essentials in your makeup purse

Here are the best methods that will give you a complexion that is best for your skin tone:

Work with your undertones

Choosing the right makeup is dependent on your undertones. When looking for foundation, you may get overwhelmed because you may find two to three colours that look almost identical. For example, cool, warm and neutral. This means that on the surface, your skin tone is visibly light, but beneath the surface lies a subtle hue of one of the following:

Cool: Pink, red, or blue undertones

Warm: Yellow, peach or golden undertones

Neutral: A balance between both cool and warm. So find out what your undertones are.

Foundation

Working with your undertone will help you determine which foundation is perfect for your fair complexion. If you’re still unsure of your undertone, ask an expert at a beauty department counter.

READ ALSO: Ban importation of skin bleaching creams, FG urged
Choosing the right blush

Finding the right blush can be difficult since many shades can look too stark and obvious against your fair skin. A little flush is meant to look natural . So, ideal hues include soft pink, peach or coral – more specifically, warm skin tones look best in peach and coral while cool tones look best in rosy pinks and light mauves.

Best bronzer for you

You might feel like bronzer is not even in the realm of possibility — that’s definitely not the case. Not only can you rock bronzer, but you can rock it in multiple ways, including in contouring your fair skin. Add a little warmth to your cheeks by finding a sheer shade that has a hint of peach or soft shimmery pink. As a rule of thumb, less is more, you can always add on as needed.

Eye shadow shades

Avoid ye shadow shades that are too dark so that it does not come off bruise-like. Also, don’t use hues that are too rosy else it would make you look sick.

Lipstick colours

Contrary to popular belief, light-skinned ladies can wear shades that range from barely there to bright and bold. When shopping for the perfect nude, look for shades that have a slight pink or peach note, so that you don’t look washed out.

Shades with peachy-coral hues are perfect for cool undertones, while fair skin with warm undertones look stunning in orange lipstick.

READ ALSO: Bold and sexy MATT LIPSTICK
