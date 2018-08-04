Foundation

Working with your undertone will help you determine which foundation is perfect for your fair complexion. If you’re still unsure of your undertone, ask an expert at a beauty department counter.

Choosing the right blush

Finding the right blush can be difficult since many shades can look too stark and obvious against your fair skin. A little flush is meant to look natural . So, ideal hues include soft pink, peach or coral – more specifically, warm skin tones look best in peach and coral while cool tones look best in rosy pinks and light mauves.

Best bronzer for you

You might feel like bronzer is not even in the realm of possibility — that’s definitely not the case. Not only can you rock bronzer, but you can rock it in multiple ways, including in contouring your fair skin. Add a little warmth to your cheeks by finding a sheer shade that has a hint of peach or soft shimmery pink. As a rule of thumb, less is more, you can always add on as needed.

Eye shadow shades

Avoid ye shadow shades that are too dark so that it does not come off bruise-like. Also, don’t use hues that are too rosy else it would make you look sick.

Lipstick colours

Contrary to popular belief, light-skinned ladies can wear shades that range from barely there to bright and bold. When shopping for the perfect nude, look for shades that have a slight pink or peach note, so that you don’t look washed out.