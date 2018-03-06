The Sun News
6th March 2018 - Cholera outbreak kills 2 in Bauchi
Cholera outbreak kills 2 in Bauchi

Cholera outbreak kills 2 in Bauchi

— 6th March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Two people have been confirmed dead in Bauchi, following outbreak  of cholera in the state.

Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this, yesterday, at a press briefing at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Bauchi.

Gamawa said out of 20 new cases, two people died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH Bauchi, while 18 others are responding to treatment; in the same hospital.

He revealed that the 20 new cases came from four different locations within Bauchi metropolis.

He listed the affected areas as Danmar A and B Isangaya school, Hardo, within  Kobi ward, Makama B at Nasarawa Jahun and  Makama A Gwallaga .

The chairman said his agency had procured adequate drugs like ORS solutions, chlorine for disinfection to curtail the spread of the disease.

Gamawa further disclosed that already, the agency had started disinfecting the whole areas in the state.

He called on the people of the state to cultivate good personal hygiene, keep their environment clean and always cover their food properly.

The chairman said by so doing, spread of the disease would be curtailed.

“Allowing your environment to be dirty, not washing hands before and after eating, and eating any how are the causes of the outbreak of cholera.

“If we keep a good hygiene, do a lot of hand washing, this disease will die away the way it started.”

He said an intensive sensitisation campaign is being carried out in the media and other channels on the disease and how to avoid contracting it.

