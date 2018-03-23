The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi
23rd March 2018 - Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland
23rd March 2018 - SUN EXCLUSIVE: Catholic nun bleeds mysteriously in Enugu
23rd March 2018 - DStv, GOtv To Air All Nigerian Friendlies
23rd March 2018 - U.S. charges 9 Iranians for government-sponsored hacking
23rd March 2018 - Terror in France: Gunman opens fire at supermarket, takes hostages
23rd March 2018 - Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar
23rd March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau
23rd March 2018 - FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever
23rd March 2018 - NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya
Home / Cover / National / Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi

Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi

— 23rd March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 14 persons have been killed following outbreaks of
Cholera and Lassa fever in Bauchi State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, disclosed while briefing journalists at the Cholera Isolation Centre, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ABTUTH), Bauchi, on Friday.

Zuwaira who went round the Isolation Centre to see the progress of patients, said that nine persons died as a result of cholera while five died of Lassa fever respectively.

She said that so far 324 cases of cholera were recorded while 26 patients are on admission at the Isolated centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

She attributed the causes of cholera outbreak to open defecation by residents. “It’s unfortunate that some of our people still defecate outside and the faeces pass through their drinking water while most of us still don’t practice good personal hygiene.

“In order to prevent more outbreak, community volunteers have been

going round to educate and sensitize the people and the Ministry of Health has chlorinate their water,” said Hassan.
According to the Commissioner, five Local government areas in the state are were by cholera outbreak namely Bauchi, Toro, Darazo, Tafawa Balewa and Ganjuwa.

On Lassa fever, Hassan said 44 cases were recorded in which five people have been confirmed dead. She said the affected patients are currently receiving treatment at the isolation centre of ATBUTH Bauchi.
The Commissioner thereby commended the Federal government for its quick intervention to support Bauchi state government in tackling the outbreak even as she also commended WHO, UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International and other stakeholders for their support to curtailing the spread of outbreak of diseases in the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi

— 23rd March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 14 persons have been killed following outbreaks of Cholera and Lassa fever in Bauchi State. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, disclosed while briefing journalists at the Cholera Isolation Centre, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ABTUTH), Bauchi, on Friday. Zuwaira who went round the Isolation Centre to…

  • Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland

    — 23rd March 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Turkish-based Willaims Trost-Ekong has been handed the captain’s band as the Super Eagles file out against their Polish counterparts in tonight friendly in Wroclaw, Poland. Ekong will alongside Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi and Brian Idowu provide cover for Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho in goal. In the absence of team’s skipper, John Obi…

  • SUN EXCLUSIVE: Catholic nun bleeds mysteriously in Enugu

    — 23rd March 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka In the remote village of Ogbodu in Enugu Ezike, Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, the unthinkable is happening to a reverend sister. Reverend Sister Martina Offorka, a Catholic nun and member of the Religious Order of Virgins, is bleeding mysteriously on the feet, palms and eyes. Not only…

  • Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

    — 23rd March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff. Commissioner…

  • Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau

    — 23rd March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen laid ambushed on villagers in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident happen at about 8:30p.m., on Thursday, when the villagers were preparing for dinner and the gunmen…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share