Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi

Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 14 persons have been killed following outbreaks of

Cholera and Lassa fever in Bauchi State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, disclosed while briefing journalists at the Cholera Isolation Centre, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ABTUTH), Bauchi, on Friday.

Zuwaira who went round the Isolation Centre to see the progress of patients, said that nine persons died as a result of cholera while five died of Lassa fever respectively.

She said that so far 324 cases of cholera were recorded while 26 patients are on admission at the Isolated centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

She attributed the causes of cholera outbreak to open defecation by residents. “It’s unfortunate that some of our people still defecate outside and the faeces pass through their drinking water while most of us still don’t practice good personal hygiene.

“In order to prevent more outbreak, community volunteers have been

going round to educate and sensitize the people and the Ministry of Health has chlorinate their water,” said Hassan.

According to the Commissioner, five Local government areas in the state are were by cholera outbreak namely Bauchi, Toro, Darazo, Tafawa Balewa and Ganjuwa.

On Lassa fever, Hassan said 44 cases were recorded in which five people have been confirmed dead. She said the affected patients are currently receiving treatment at the isolation centre of ATBUTH Bauchi.

The Commissioner thereby commended the Federal government for its quick intervention to support Bauchi state government in tackling the outbreak even as she also commended WHO, UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International and other stakeholders for their support to curtailing the spread of outbreak of diseases in the state.