The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Cholera kills two in Bauchi
5th March 2018 - Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa
5th March 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law
5th March 2018 - Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President
5th March 2018 - Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community
5th March 2018 - Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa
5th March 2018 - Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM
5th March 2018 - Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first
5th March 2018 - Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81
5th March 2018 - Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident
Home / National / Cholera kills two in Bauchi

Cholera kills two in Bauchi

— 5th March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bauchi State following an outbreak of cholera in the state.

Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agenc , Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing  held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), in Bauchi.

Gamawa said that out of 20 new cases, two persons died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi while  18 others are responding to treatment in the same hospital .

He revealed that the 20 new cases came from four different locations within Bauchi metropolis.

He said that the affected areas were Danmar A and B Isangaya school, Hardo within  Kobi Ward, Makama B at Nasarawa Jahun and Makama A Gwallaga.

The Chairman said that his agency had procured adequate drugs like ORS solutions and Chlorine for disinfection to curtail the spread of the disease.

He also disclosed that already, the agency has started disinfecting the whole areas in the state.

Gamawa then called on the people of the state to cultivate good personal hygiene, keeping their environment clean and always cover their food properly saying by so doing, the disease would not to spread.

Said he, “Allowing your environment to be dirty, not washing hands before and after eating, and eating any how are the causes of the outbreak of cholera.

“If we keep a good hygiene, do a lot of hand washing, this disease will die away the way it started.”

He said that an intensive sensitisation campaign is being carried out in the media and other channels on the disease and how to avoid getting it.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cholera kills two in Bauchi

— 5th March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bauchi State following an outbreak of cholera in the state. Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agenc , Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing  held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), in Bauchi. Gamawa said that out of 20…

  • Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

    — 5th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday. Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a…

  • Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

    — 5th March 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the…

  • Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President George Weah of Liberia has described as ‘too low’, the current trade volume between both countries estimated to be at $5 million. President Weah, who spoke during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, admitted that his country’s economy was dwindling. He, however, acknowledged that it would…

  • Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community

    — 5th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than five persons were allegedly killed by invading Fulani herdsmen in Umenger, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on Sunday night. Daily Sun gathered from locals, who fled the community, that the affected villagers had gone to check their burnt houses in the village to see how they would…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch.

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share