Cholera kills two in Bauchi

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bauchi State following an outbreak of cholera in the state.

Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agenc , Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), in Bauchi.

Gamawa said that out of 20 new cases, two persons died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi while 18 others are responding to treatment in the same hospital .

He revealed that the 20 new cases came from four different locations within Bauchi metropolis.

He said that the affected areas were Danmar A and B Isangaya school, Hardo within Kobi Ward, Makama B at Nasarawa Jahun and Makama A Gwallaga.

The Chairman said that his agency had procured adequate drugs like ORS solutions and Chlorine for disinfection to curtail the spread of the disease.

He also disclosed that already, the agency has started disinfecting the whole areas in the state.

Gamawa then called on the people of the state to cultivate good personal hygiene, keeping their environment clean and always cover their food properly saying by so doing, the disease would not to spread.

Said he, “Allowing your environment to be dirty, not washing hands before and after eating, and eating any how are the causes of the outbreak of cholera.

“If we keep a good hygiene, do a lot of hand washing, this disease will die away the way it started.”

He said that an intensive sensitisation campaign is being carried out in the media and other channels on the disease and how to avoid getting it.