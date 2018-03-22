The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised
22nd March 2018 - UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas
22nd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
22nd March 2018 - Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: FG commissions 50 hilux vans for mining security
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Anti-Open Grazing law: Herdsmen storm Abuja court, demand justice
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Ekweremadu’s corruption case begins
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari arrives in Zamfara
22nd March 2018 - Sultan commends Gates, Dangote on polio eradication
22nd March 2018 - FG saves N68b on cost, brings 511 MDAs under IPPIS
Home / National / Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised

Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised

— 22nd March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

There was panic  at the College  of Education,  Kangere,  Bauchi  State, on Wednesday, following an outbreak of cholera which killed  one student.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan,  confirmed to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, on Thursday, that 19 cases of Cholera was recorded at the College, of which 15 students are well and have been discharged.

Hassan disclosed that three students  are currently on admission at the Cholera Treatment Centre in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH), Bauchi, due  to the outbreak, while  one person- a 22 year  male- has died.

Public Relations Officer of the College, Bala  Baban Kawu, confirmed  the identity of the deceased in a telephone  interview with our correspondent.

Kawu said that the deceased, identified as Mohammed Dauda Shehu, from Toro Local Government  Area of the state, was a Diploma I student of Social Development of the College.

In a press release signed and issued by the PRO of the College , the Deputy Provost, Mr. Mugana  Yelmi, refuted  the report that the school had been closed down before  the official  end of the school  calendar.

The Deputy Provost stated that the students were only running  away due  to the panic  generated by news of the outbreak.

Yelmi said at the moment, students of Diploma Courses, Basic  and Certificate courses as well  as PRE-NCE are currently writing their examinations, while NCE I and II are expected to write  their  examinations April  19.

The Deputy Provost then appealed to the authority concerned to assist the College in taking responsibility of the affected students.

Meanwhile,  commissioner for health has disclosed that the ministry’s relevant officials  have educated the students and the school authority following  the cholera outbreak in the College.

Hassan said that environment sanitation was carried out in the school  while the toilets  which  were  full  were evacuated and the College’s source  of water chlorinated as parts  of measures to prevent and curtail  the spread  of the disease.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised

— 22nd March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi There was panic  at the College  of Education,  Kangere,  Bauchi  State, on Wednesday, following an outbreak of cholera which killed  one student. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan,  confirmed to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, on Thursday, that 19 cases of Cholera was recorded at the College, of…

  • UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nation’s Children’s Fund  (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Federal, State and Local Governments, said it has provided safe water during the past five years to over 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas. This was disclosed in a press release, a copy made available to Daily Sun, as the world…

  • Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Senate, however, confirmed 5 others, including 2 deputy governors of the country’s apex bank. Those confirmed are Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward…

  • Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu

    — 22nd March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, who has been endorsed by the governor to succeed him in 2019, might have found favour in some of his co-aspirants who, Daily Sun gathered, are planning to step down for him. According to a top member of the…

  • JUST IN: FG commissions 50 hilux vans for mining security

    — 22nd March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has launched 50 Hilux vans to beef up mining security and tackle illegal mining. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who inaugurated the vehicles for the Special Mines Surveillance Taskforce and the State Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), said the initiative was very critical…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share