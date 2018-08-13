– The Sun News
Abuja

Cholera: FCT records 7 deaths in 4 communities – Official

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that seven deaths had been recorded from the outbreak of cholera in four communities in the territory.

Dr Humphrey Okoroukwu, the Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCTA, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Okoroukwu said two deaths were recorded at Kubwa village; one at Sauka, another two deaths at Mpape and two at Ushafa.

However, he said that the outbreak in Kwali and Kuje Local Area Councils did not claim any live, while the situation in the two area councils and those at Sauka, Mpape and Kubwa villages had been curtailed.

READ ALSO Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members

According to him, the outbreak at Ushafa is the most recent, and “all efforts have been put in place by the administration to address it.

The director also disclosed that there were 58 cases listed in the recent outbreak at Ushafa, comprising 36 females and 22 males.

He emphasised that only two deaths were recorded at Ushafa and refuted speculations of five deaths from the disease in the community.

Okoroukwu noted that the cases fit into the definition cases of cholera, while laboratory confirmation was being awaited.
The director said, however, that a case of cholera had been established from the laboratory tests conducted on one of the patients.

“We are treating them as cholera so that we won’t take any chances, and our disease surveillance officers in Bwari Area Council are all on ground in Ushafa, to curtail it.

“We have since sent some medications to Bwari General Hospital as well as chlorine and water guard for the treatment of their drinkable water,” he said.

Okoroukwu noted that health education had been intensified in communities to sensitise residents on the prevention and management of the disease.

The official urged residents not to panic as necessary measures had been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

