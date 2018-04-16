CHOGM: PDP sets agenda for Buhari

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which opens today in London, to inform other world leaders of the depressing state of the country, under his watch.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged President Buhari to resist the temptation of seeking to impress Commonwealth leaders with false performance indices.

The party admonished the president to tell the world the real situation in the country, especially in the areas of the economy, insecurity, alleged human right abuses, killings and alleged persecution of the opposition in the last three years.

Besides, the opposition party urged President Buhari not to allow his handlers mislead him into giving a false report on the state of affairs in the country as that would detract his integrity as a leader.

“President Buhari should not forget to inform CHOGM that, back home, there is a national indignation and general vote of no confidence in his administration, for its abysmal performance and failure to fulfill the least in the long list of bogus promises they made during the 2015 presidential campaign.

“President Buhari should inform other world leaders that, due to the harsh economic policies and gross incompetence of his administration, our once robust economy, internationally rated as one of the fasted growing in the world, and one of the best investment destinations, collapsed in his hands and went into a recession; that infrastructure are collapsing and that all sectors of public and private lives are now in shambles.

“He should not forget to tell the world that not only has he failed in his false promise to increase the value of the naira, from one naira to a dollar, his government has wrecked our currency from N160-N170 to one dollar it met it in 2015, to a devastating N350-N400 to one dollar, with attendant horrible pressure on the economy,” the PDP said.

Furthermore, it called on Buhari not to forget to inform Commonwealth leaders that millions of Nigerians have become unemployed under his administration, while his economic policies have brought about severe hardships in the country.

Moreover, the PDP said: “President Buhari should not shy away from informing the world that his administration has failed in guaranteeing the safety of life and property; that under his watch, our dear nation has become one of the most insecure countries to live in; bloodletting, violent attacks and sectorial crisis have become the order of the day; insurgents and marauders are having a field day, pillaging innocent citizens, while our land has practically transformed into a large funeral palour.

“Furthermore, President Buhari must tell the world that he has woefully failed in his much touted fight against corruption; that his administration is merely engaged in personal vendetta, direct persecution and media trial of opposition members, while known corrupt persons in the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to enjoy official cover of his presidency.

“He should not forget to confess that his administration has done nothing about the presidency’s cabal involved in the alleged stealing of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and billions of naira in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) intervention funds.”