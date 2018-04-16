The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - CHOGM: PDP sets agenda for Buhari
16th April 2018 - Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (1)
16th April 2018 - Lessons Buhari has taught me
16th April 2018 - Adeniyi’s misguided attack
16th April 2018 - Who will jail our ex-presidents?
16th April 2018 - Senior Citizens’ Act: Group tasks FG to match policy with action
16th April 2018 - Strong trade growth in 2018 rests on policy choices – WTO
16th April 2018 - Toyota rewards customers, dealers at award night in Lagos
16th April 2018 - Nissan LEAF endures rigorous first electric vehicle expedition
16th April 2018 - Dangling danger: How low-hanging electric wires threaten lives
Home / Politics / CHOGM: PDP sets agenda for Buhari
PDP

CHOGM: PDP sets agenda for Buhari

— 16th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which opens today in London, to inform other world leaders of the depressing state of the country, under his watch.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged President Buhari to resist the temptation of seeking to impress Commonwealth leaders with false performance indices.

The party admonished the president to tell the world the real situation in the country, especially in the areas of the economy, insecurity, alleged human right abuses, killings and alleged persecution of the opposition in the last three years.

Besides, the opposition party urged President Buhari not to allow his handlers mislead him into giving a false report on the state of affairs in the country as that would detract his integrity as a leader.

“President Buhari should not forget to inform CHOGM that, back home, there is a national indignation and general vote of no confidence in his administration, for its abysmal performance and failure to fulfill the least in the long list of bogus promises they made during the 2015 presidential campaign.

“President Buhari should inform other world leaders that, due to the harsh economic policies and gross incompetence of his administration, our once robust economy, internationally rated as one of the fasted growing in the world, and one of the best investment destinations, collapsed in his hands and went into a recession; that infrastructure are collapsing and that all sectors of public and private lives are now in shambles.

“He should not forget to tell the world that not only has he failed in his false promise to increase the value of the naira, from one naira to a dollar, his government has wrecked our currency from N160-N170 to one dollar it met it in 2015, to a devastating N350-N400 to one dollar, with attendant horrible pressure on the economy,”  the PDP said.

Furthermore, it called on Buhari not to forget to inform Commonwealth leaders that millions of Nigerians have become unemployed under his administration, while his economic policies have brought about severe hardships in the country.

Moreover, the PDP said: “President Buhari should not shy away from informing the world that his administration has failed in guaranteeing the safety of life and property; that under his watch, our dear nation has become one of the most insecure countries to live in; bloodletting, violent attacks and sectorial crisis have become the order of the day; insurgents and marauders are having a field day, pillaging innocent citizens, while our land has practically transformed into a large funeral palour.

“Furthermore, President Buhari must tell the world that he has woefully failed in his much touted fight against corruption; that his administration is merely engaged in personal vendetta, direct persecution and media trial of opposition members, while known corrupt persons in the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to enjoy official cover of his presidency.

“He should not forget to confess that his administration has done nothing about the presidency’s cabal involved in the alleged stealing of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and billions of naira in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) intervention funds.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

CHOGM: PDP sets agenda for Buhari

— 16th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which opens today in London, to inform other world leaders of the depressing state of the country, under his watch. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged President Buhari…

  • Fg

    Senior Citizens’ Act: Group tasks FG to match policy with action

    — 16th April 2018

    …Says over 720,000 jobs can be created Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Federal Government may need to take the initiative of leading other arms of government in the establishment of facilities for senior citizens in the country, if the plan must be realised. President Muhammadu Buhari, in January, during the Federal Executive Council meeting, had signed into…

  • WTO

    Strong trade growth in 2018 rests on policy choices – WTO

    — 16th April 2018

    The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is anticipating merchandise trade volume growth of 4.4 per cent in 2018, as measured by the average of exports and imports, roughly matching the 4.7 per cent increase recorded for 2017. According to WTO, growth is expected to moderate to 4.0 per cent in 2019, below the average rate of…

  • Toyota

    Toyota rewards customers, dealers at award night in Lagos

    — 16th April 2018

    Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) has shown appreciation to its numerous customers, dealers and other stakeholders in the nation’s automotive industry at a colourful Toyota/Customer Night held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos. Speaking at the event, Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo commended their customers and workers, stressing that the auto company cannot…

  • LEAF

    Nissan LEAF endures rigorous first electric vehicle expedition

    — 16th April 2018

    …As Polish Explorer Arrives Nigeria Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 Forty two year old Polish explorer Arkady Pawel Fiedler, who in February, inaugurated the first ever Electric Vehicle (EV) expedition with the world’s most popular electric vehicle – Nissan LEAF car from Cape Town South Africa via West Africa to Europe by road has arrived in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share