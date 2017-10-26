The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand
26th October 2017 - Runnng from  the Army?
26th October 2017 - The demand from southern governors
26th October 2017 - Maina: Weird rave of the moment
26th October 2017 - What are southern governors saying?
26th October 2017 - Anambra election is referendum on future of Ndigbo –Onyima ?
26th October 2017 - Why Obiano deserves second term – Kanu
26th October 2017 - Borno: Boko Haram era gone for good -Buba
26th October 2017 - Buhari’s endorsement of El-Rufai ridiculous – APC factional chairman
26th October 2017 - 2019: Those asking Buhari to run political jobbers – Fatoki
Home / Business / Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand

Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand

— 26th October 2017

As companies strive to become more innovative in the face of new challenges and uncovering opportunities to create value, brands also seek ways to reinvent themselves to propel growth and achieve market leadership that attracts industry recognition. This truism played out at the recently held Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards where product offerings of Chivita in Juices and Hollandia in dairy segment ensured Chi Limited was recognised amongst the Top 50 Brands as the Most Innovative Brand in Nigeria.  

Renowned for continually enhancing existing brands, creating new product categories and effectively building emotional connection with consumers around them, the brand’s success story at the awards has been driven by a desire to churn out innovative products like Chivita and Hollandia that are benchmarks and definitive standards in their respective categories.  

Speaking on the awards, CEO, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, said with the volume of competition that businesses face, it has never been more important for brands to stand out through innovation as well as develop a unique identity and value proposition through strategic branding.

“The brands honoured at this year’s edition of the Top 50 Brand Nigeria Awards have transcended their product/services categories and mean much more to the consumers.

Mr. Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, expressed delight at the recognition and commended the organisers for creating an invaluable platform for celebrating brands that are at the forefront of their respective segments.

“For us at Chi Limited, these awards will inspire us on our journey of innovation-driven success. We are passionate about our brands like Chivita and Hollandia and the strategic innovations that ensures a competitive advantage that places us second to none. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to healthy and superior products that add value and exceed consumer expectations,” he added.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand

— 26th October 2017

As companies strive to become more innovative in the face of new challenges and uncovering opportunities to create value, brands also seek ways to reinvent themselves to propel growth and achieve market leadership that attracts industry recognition. This truism played out at the recently held Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards where product offerings of Chivita…

  • Anambra election is referendum on future of Ndigbo –Onyima ?

    — 26th October 2017

    By Henry Akubuiro Former Anambra State commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and immediate past Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun and the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Tony Onyima has said that the incumbent governor would retain his seat against the backdrop of his remarkable performances in less than four years…

  • Why Obiano deserves second term – Kanu

    — 26th October 2017

    As the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State draws near, a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the All progressives Grand Alliance (AGPA), Mazi Okey Kanu, has given reason incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, should be reelected. Kanu also said by voting for Obiano and APGA, a strongly ideology of the Igbo political cohesion…

  • Borno: Boko Haram era gone for good -Buba

    — 26th October 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo Former Registrar, University of Maiduguri and former Managing Director PPMC, Mohammed Lawan Buba in this interview called on all those who would want to invest in Borno to go there proudly and do so without fear as Boko Haram insurgency no longer holds the area to ransom. To what extent would you…

  • Buhari’s endorsement of El-Rufai ridiculous – APC factional chairman

    — 26th October 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna A former commissioner of education and Chairman Akida faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Tom Maiyashi has described the recent report of President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Governor Nasir El-Rufai for a second term as laughable and ridiculous. In this interview, he argued that, even if Mr. President uses…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share