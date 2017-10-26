Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand

As companies strive to become more innovative in the face of new challenges and uncovering opportunities to create value, brands also seek ways to reinvent themselves to propel growth and achieve market leadership that attracts industry recognition. This truism played out at the recently held Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards where product offerings of Chivita in Juices and Hollandia in dairy segment ensured Chi Limited was recognised amongst the Top 50 Brands as the Most Innovative Brand in Nigeria.

Renowned for continually enhancing existing brands, creating new product categories and effectively building emotional connection with consumers around them, the brand’s success story at the awards has been driven by a desire to churn out innovative products like Chivita and Hollandia that are benchmarks and definitive standards in their respective categories.

Speaking on the awards, CEO, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, said with the volume of competition that businesses face, it has never been more important for brands to stand out through innovation as well as develop a unique identity and value proposition through strategic branding.

“The brands honoured at this year’s edition of the Top 50 Brand Nigeria Awards have transcended their product/services categories and mean much more to the consumers.

Mr. Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, expressed delight at the recognition and commended the organisers for creating an invaluable platform for celebrating brands that are at the forefront of their respective segments.

“For us at Chi Limited, these awards will inspire us on our journey of innovation-driven success. We are passionate about our brands like Chivita and Hollandia and the strategic innovations that ensures a competitive advantage that places us second to none. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to healthy and superior products that add value and exceed consumer expectations,” he added.