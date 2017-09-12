The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Chinonso, UNN essayist that ruled Nigeria, Africa
12th September 2017 - Lawmaker urges youths to participate in politics
12th September 2017 - Nigeria needs geo-data information to tackle flood –Nwilo
12th September 2017 - This is my success secret: 15-year-old super student with 9 A1 in WASSCE reveals
12th September 2017 - DELSU sacks 14 lecturers, 17 non-academic staffers
12th September 2017 - 3 get N3.5m scholarship at Grace High School
12th September 2017 - WAFU Cup: Eagles get past stubborn Sierra Leone
12th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Zambia plots Eagles fall in Spain
12th September 2017 - UCL: Barcelona, Juventus renew rivalry
12th September 2017 - Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni
Home / Education Review / Chinonso, UNN essayist that ruled Nigeria, Africa

Chinonso, UNN essayist that ruled Nigeria, Africa

— 12th September 2017

Twice, she has excelled in national essay competitions

For the thunder to strike twice as it were, at the same spot, is by no means a coincidence. She did it earlier in the year and last month, it happened again.

So it would not be overstatement to classify Chinonso Ama as essay master and one of the most decorated student essayists currently.

In appearance, she doesn’t look like someone that could write a line, maybe because of her very few words that come occasionally.

But when it’s time to put pen to paper, she turns a tiger with enormous charge and energy.

Chinonso is a student of Environmental Biology and Zoology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). Her course of study might not have much to do with essay writing, but Chinonso, the Edda, Ebonyi State girl, is imbued with her peculiar quality to chisel out winning scripts.

So amazing is the fact that the issues or topics of the two essays have nothing to do with her sciences. While the first is more affiliated to law, the other is purely a topic in economics.

That she did, and came tops, in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) national essay competition that was actually the local arm of the higher contest that spans Africa in the 2016/2017 edition.

In Nigeria, Chinonso took the entire competitors by storm and soared above all others. Like a tradition for the UNN, of the five top essayists in Nigeria, the first three were all UNN students. While Chinonso had her position secured at the top, another colleague of hers from the Department of Public Admin and Local Government queued behind her with another lady and law student coming third.

For assailing others, she became Nigeria’s nomination to the continental contest that was to hold in Burkina Faso where other national champions were pooled to draw the best three.

Again, at that larger platform, Chinonso repeated her feat and got Nigeria the third continental spot.

To celebrate her, the SON, sponsors of the national essay for its fourth annual event, sent Chinonso to the African Standards Organisation (ARSO) annual event for her award. The investiture held at the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, on June 28.

But she was not done yet. It was just a matter of a month’s gap before she hit another essay competition bull’s eye.

This time, it was that of the African Liberty Organisation for Development (ALOD), a non-profit organisation. The competition was open to undergraduates in Nigeria. Participants were expected to provide an answer to the question: Free market is often seen as ‘anti-equality. Drawing from Adam Smith’s propositions, explain how free-market promotes equal opportunities.

The answer must be succinctly compressed into a maximum of 500 words. Again, among over 100 undergraduates from all over Nigeria that participated, the roll call picked Chinonso as winner. So, beyond any iota of doubt, she stands out as quality essayist.

She spoke with Daily Sun and said: “Among the top five entries from over 100 participants from various tertiary institutions in the country, I emerged the winner of the competition, winning a full scholarship expense paid trip to the ALOD 2017 camp in Abuja alongside other prizes to be awarded at the event scheduled to take place between September 28 and October 1.

The topic she wrote on at the SON and Africa contest that gave her the price was the Role of Standardization in Facilitating Human Rights with particular focus on the Rights of Women.

The title of the 4th ARSO Essay Competition was chosen in alignment with the AU’s declaration of 2016 as the “Africa Year of Human Rights with particular focus on the Rights of Women.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni

— 12th September 2017

By Sunday Ani The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state,  Segun Oni, has made it clear that he was never imposed on his people as governor by the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview with some journalists in his country home, Ifaki, in Ekiti state, the…

  • Anambra guber: Obiogbolu, Ubah, others challenge Obaze’s candidature

    — 12th September 2017

    …As PDP hears appeal today From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Dr. Alex Obiogbolu,Ifeanyi Ubah and two others have appealed the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Anambra State, won by  Oseloka Obazee. Obazee, a former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) had polled 672 votes to emerge as the PDP candidate for…

  • Anambra guber: Reconciliation: Uba shuned me –Nwoye

    — 12th September 2017

    …APC appeal panel resumes sitting From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary appeal committee which would decide the fate of Tony Nwoye who emerged as the party’s standard bearer for the Anambra State governorship election began sitting in Abuja yesterday. The party’s primary has been marred by allegations of irregularities and imposition…

  • Hajj: Another Kebbi pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

    — 12th September 2017

    From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin-Kebbi A woman pilgrim, identified as Hajia Rashida  Yusuf Musa, wife of the Executive Chairman of Shanga Local Government, Aminu Muhammad Arziki, has died in Saudi Arabia.   Daily Sun gathered that  she died on Sunday afternoon, after completing her hajj exercise.  Three pilgrims from Kebbi State died while performing this year’s…

  • Osinbajo, Boroh, others visit Ondo today

    — 12th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, today, lead a Federal Government’s delegation to Ondo State, for the Niger Delta summit. The summit, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will draw participants from the six Niger Delta states. Also expected at the summit are the Minister of State for Niger Delta…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share