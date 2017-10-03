The Sun News
3rd October 2017 - Chinese policewoman breastfeeding suspect’s baby wins world’s heart
3rd October 2017 - US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize
3rd October 2017 - Dogara swears-in Benue member-elect
3rd October 2017 - Kenyan elections has taught INEC some lessons –  INEC chair
3rd October 2017 - Why I can’t afford to disappoint 22m Lagosians – Ambode
3rd October 2017 - Biafra: Group carpets Buhari over non-recognition of Igbo leaders’ efforts
3rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: INEC to deploy e-tracking, smart card readers
3rd October 2017 - JUST IN: Trio win 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics
3rd October 2017 - Man dies as his clothes catch fire while smoking
3rd October 2017 - Resident doctors commence indefinite strike in Kaduna
Chinese policewoman breastfeeding suspect's baby wins world's heart

Chinese policewoman breastfeeding suspect’s baby wins world’s heart

— 3rd October 2017

A mother’s love knows no boundaries and a Chinese policewoman proved just that when she was clicked breastfeeding the bawling baby of a suspect who was standing trial in the courtroom. The picture clicked by one of her colleagues went viral on the social media and was shared around the world with people pouring out their admiration and praise for the warm-hearted police officer.

Police officer Lina Hao, who is a mother herself, took on the task of feeding the baby when it started crying in the courtroom. Officer Lina who was in-charge of looking after the baby along with her colleague asked permission from the mother to feed the little one during the trial.  “The baby wouldn’t stop crying and we were all worried,” explained the officer. The officer found a quiet corner and nursed the baby.

“I am a new mother, I could feel how anxious the child’s mother would have been. All I thought about was to try my best and comfort the tiny baby,” said the officer.

According to the court, the baby’s mother surnamed Li, was so touched by the Officer Hao’s gesture that she couldn’t help but cry after leaving the court.

The mother, who stood trial in northern China’s Shanxi Province, was one of the 34 people sentenced to prison for connections with a bogus fundraising ring, according to Global Times. She pleaded guilty of fraud, embezzlement and concealment of illegal gains, the report said.

