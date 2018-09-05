Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari

“Our country is able to repay loans when due in keeping with our policy of fiscal prudence and sound housekeeping.”

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled insinuations about what he called the so-called debt trap by Chinese government on developing countries, insisting that Nigeria would be able to repay the loans.

This is even as he disclosed that Nigeria’s partnership with China through FOCAC has resulted in the execution of vital infrastructure projects across the country, valued at over $5 billion in the last three years under his watch.

He stated this on Tuesday in Beijing at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) round table meeting, attended by African leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.