Chinese FM calls for international cooperation instead of "muscle show"

Chinese FM calls for international cooperation instead of “muscle show”

— 2nd March 2018

Sputnik/NAN

Countries all around the world should boost cooperation in the face of common threats instead of engaging in a show of force, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

“In 2018, we look forward to a world of more cooperation and less friction. In this age of globalization, the world is in fact a global village.

“Instead of showing off power by flexing muscles, countries should embrace cooperation to face common challenges and make the pie of shared interests larger,” Wang said in his op-ed article in the China Daily newspaper.

The minister said China will expand the global network of partnerships and build a framework for stable relations between major powers to ensure balanced development.

The Chinese minister also urged other countries to trust each other.

“To navigate the complicated international landscape, countries need to have more mutual trust and less suspicion.

“Efforts must be made to find political solutions to long-running hotspots and thorny issues and bring about outcomes that are in the interest of all parties,” Wang noted.

The minister added that China, as a partner that all parties can count on, will continue to treat all countries equally, regardless of their size, strength and well-being, and will advocate for dialogue and consultations as the only approach to resolving disputes and contradictions.

