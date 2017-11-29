The Sun News
Latest
29th November 2017 - Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity
29th November 2017 - Libya slave trade: Nigeria to evacuate citizens – Buhari
29th November 2017 - Turkey seeks arrest of over 300 soldiers over coup links
29th November 2017 - Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle May 2018
29th November 2017 - Female guard faces trial for having sex with prisoner
29th November 2017 - College wants Buhari’s assent to bill making it degree-awarding institution
29th November 2017 - Bali airport to reopen after Volcanology Agency lowers alert
29th November 2017 - Teacher disciplines students with needles
29th November 2017 - Tomb of Jesus dated, showing ancient crypt built earlier than believed
29th November 2017 - Pope preaches peace, reconciliation in Mass to 150,000 in Myanmar
Home / National / World News / Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity

Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity

— 29th November 2017

The Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday, held a seminar with African political parties to explore the mission and role of parties in building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Song Tao, director of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the seminar, which was held ahead of an upcoming dialogue between the CPC and other political parties from across the globe.

Song briefed the attendees on the new thoughts and development strategies decided at the 19th CPC National Congress, including the concept of building a community with a shared future of mankind.

Song said in the process of exploring paths towards modernisation, China and Africa shall further deepen communication of ideas, draw on each other’s strengths, and continuously promote the development of their respective undertakings.

He said that acknowledging that political parties exert great influence in the development of countries and their engagement with other countries.

Song said that the CPC is willing to maintain close relations with African political parties and join efforts to build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Over 60 representatives of political parties from some 20 African countries are attending the seminar. (NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity

— 29th November 2017

The Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday, held a seminar with African political parties to explore the mission and role of parties in building a China-Africa community with a shared future. Song Tao, director of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the seminar, which was held ahead…

  • Libya slave trade: Nigeria to evacuate citizens – Buhari

    — 29th November 2017

    …As ambassador seek help to prosecute human traffickers …5,000 Nigerians evacuated from Libya in six months – Dabiri-Erewa  …Jobs, stable power supply will keep them home – Nigerian community  From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, has finally spoken on the vexed issue of allegations that hundreds…

  • College wants Buhari’s assent to bill making it degree-awarding institution

    — 29th November 2017

    The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent to the bill for its upgrade to a degree-awarding institution without delay. The Rector of the College, Dr John Emaimo, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu. Emaimo noted…

  • Tomb of Jesus dated, showing ancient crypt built earlier than believed

    — 29th November 2017

    The ancient cave that Christians believe held the remains of Jesus Christ dates from 1,700 years ago, according to scientists—far earlier than they originally believed. The scientific dating tests on the shrine, which began in October 2016, were the first of their kind carried out on what the faithful believe to be the resting place of…

  • Payroll fraud war based on evidence, says Dickson’s aide

    — 29th November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Government has insisted that its war against payroll fraud in the civil service system is based on water-tight evidence. Chief of Staff to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, Mr. Talford Ongolo, who stated this, on Tuesday, faulted claims by those peddling stories that the ongoing battle against payroll fraud…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share