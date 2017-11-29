Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity

The Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday, held a seminar with African political parties to explore the mission and role of parties in building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Song Tao, director of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the seminar, which was held ahead of an upcoming dialogue between the CPC and other political parties from across the globe.

Song briefed the attendees on the new thoughts and development strategies decided at the 19th CPC National Congress, including the concept of building a community with a shared future of mankind.

Song said in the process of exploring paths towards modernisation, China and Africa shall further deepen communication of ideas, draw on each other’s strengths, and continuously promote the development of their respective undertakings.

He said that acknowledging that political parties exert great influence in the development of countries and their engagement with other countries.

Song said that the CPC is willing to maintain close relations with African political parties and join efforts to build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Over 60 representatives of political parties from some 20 African countries are attending the seminar. (NAN)