– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president
7th August 2018 - No going back on Biafra, Zionists group tells IPOB, Ohanaeze
7th August 2018 - HRW decries “short” sentences for 3 Congo peacekeepers guilty of murder
7th August 2018 - Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal
7th August 2018 - Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo
7th August 2018 - Children should not spend more than 1 to 2 hours daily on recreational screen time – Study
7th August 2018 - BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader
7th August 2018 - Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener
7th August 2018 - NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu
7th August 2018 - Serena Williams says struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’
Home / World News / China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president
Xi

China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president

— 7th August 2018

NAN

President Xi Jinping of China has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as Zimbabwe’s president, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, offering support after the African nation’s opposition cried foul.

Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to unite after he was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe’s removal from power, but the opposition leader has insisted he won and has pledged to challenge the result.

READ ALSO No going back on Biafra, Zionists group tells IPOB, Ohanaeze

China has close economic and diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe, which it has been keen to maintain after Mugabe’s ouster in November 2017 in a de facto coup that brought his former ally Mnangagwa to power.

“In a congratulatory message dated Sunday, Xi expressed his wishes that the Zimbabwean government and people would make more achievements in national development under Mnangagwa’s leadership.”

Xi said he expects to meet Mnangagwa in September when he visits Beijing for a summit of Chinese and African leaders.

“Xi said he hoped the meeting with Mnangagwa in Beijing could push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries.”

On Monday, Zimbabwe’s main opposition said security forces were abducting its members in night raids to intimidate the party and stop it challenging Mnangagwa’s win.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected Mnangagwa’s victory, and has promised to use legal and constitutional means to challenge the outcome.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BIAFRA

No going back on Biafra, Zionists group tells IPOB, Ohanaeze

— 7th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu A pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has described the on-going peace meeting between the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as ‘a sabotage of no consequence’. Leader of BZF, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, who spoke to journalists, in Enugu, accused the IPOB of taking a bribe in order to…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now an isolated politician in his home state, disowned not only by his godfather, Aliyu Wamakko, but also the elders of the party. The elders excoriated him for defecting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, to add insult to injury, they scored him as the least…

  • CAR THIEF

    Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo

    — 7th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A notorious car thief, Gabriel Okani from Umuebule, of Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, is currently being detained at the Imo State police headquarters for allegedly attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car parked inside the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral, the Archdiocese of Owerri Catholic Church during…

  • AKPABIO

    BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

    — 7th August 2018

    Ismail Omipidan and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his position as the opposition leader in the Senate. In a four paragraph letter addressed to the Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwatcha, dated Saturday, August 4, Akpabio did not however state any reason for…

  • NEWMAP

    NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu

    — 7th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Enugu State office, has raised the alarm over erosion menace and danger of major roads being cut off in the state. The agency said erosion threat in major federal roads in Enugu State required an emergency measure to fix them, warning that the state would…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share