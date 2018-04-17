China to roll out new negative lists for foreign investors

NAN

China is making new negative lists to expand market access for foreign investors, the country’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said, on Tuesday.

According to NDRC, there will be two new negative lists, one that applies to the free trade zones and another for the rest of the country.

“The list for the FTZs includes bolder opening-up policies,’’ the NDRC said.

China started to pilot a negative list approach in the Shanghai FTZ in 2013.

All sectors are open to foreign investors except for those outlined in the negative list.

In addition to the financial and automobile sectors, a string of opening-up policies will cover industries including energy, resources, infrastructure, transportation, logistics and professional services.

According to the NDRC, the new negative lists will be rolled out in the first half of this year and cover opening-up measures effective in 2018 and the next few years. (Xinhua/NAN)