18th September 2017 - China, Russia conduct military drill near N. Korea
18th September 2017 - Survey: 10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit’s first wave
18th September 2017 - Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour
18th September 2017 - Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun
18th September 2017 - Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley
18th September 2017 - BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Konduga
18th September 2017 - ‘The Labour Room’, reality TV show premieres in FCT
18th September 2017 - Ops. EGWU EKE II: Military should conform with rules of engagement – Abia dep. gov.
18th September 2017 - NNPC advises motorists against panic-buying of fuel
18th September 2017 - Oyo guber: Buhari’s minister boasts he’d succeed Ajimobi
Home / World News / China, Russia conduct military drill near N. Korea

China, Russia conduct military drill near N. Korea

— 18th September 2017

In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia began naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.

Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, to the north of Japan, it said.

The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises this year, the first part of which was staged in the Baltic in July. Xinhua did not directly link the drills to current tension over North Korea.

The U.S. military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula and Russia and China began naval exercises ahead of a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Tuesday where North Korea’s nuclear threat is likely to loom large.

The flurry of military drills came after Pyongyang fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday and the reclusive North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3 in defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.

A pair of U.S. B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters in the latest drill, South Korea’s defense ministry said.

The joint drills were being conducted “two to three times a month these days”, Defence Minister Song Young-moo told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

China and Russia have repeatedly called for a peaceful solution and talks to resolve the issue.

On Sunday, however, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the U.N. Security Council had run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear program and the United States might have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the most pressing task was for all parties to enforce the latest U.N. resolutions on North orea fully, rather than “deliberately complicating the issue”.

Military threats from various parties have not promoted a resolution to the issue, he said.

“This is not beneficial to a final resolution to the peninsula nuclear issue,” Lu told a daily news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korea will never be able to threaten the United States with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

Asked about Trump’s warning last month that the North Korean threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury”, Haley said: “It was not an empty threat.”

Source: Reuters

Ikenna Emewu

Latest

Survey: 10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit’s first wave

— 18th September 2017

  Around 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of Britain or created overseas in the next few years if the UK is denied access to Europe’s single market, according to a Reuters survey of firms employing the bulk of workers in international finance. Frankfurt was by far the most popular destination for the new…

  • Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour

    — 18th September 2017

    FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja. The organised labour in Kogi State, on Monday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of planning to proscribe various labour unions in the state if workers carry out their threats of embarking on an indefinite strike this Friday. The allegation was made known in a statement jointly issued by the Secretaries of the…

  • Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun State command, on Monday, said it intercepted and seized a truck loaded with 3,000 cartons of imported poultry products, with estimated duty paid value of N67.5m. The Command also impounded two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and seized 17kg of cannabis, allegedly smuggled from the neighbouring Republic…

  • Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley

    — 18th September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States, traditional and religious leaders are currently meeting at the University of Ibadan and will make their stand known on the agitation for true federalism in Nigeria. The are meeting with the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who…

  • BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Konduga

    — 18th September 2017

    Suicide bombers have reportedly killed at least 15 in North east of Nigeria  according to AFP reports, citing rescue workers and local militia. It was gathered that the attack occurred at Konduga, outside Maiduguri, Borno State capital. (cgtn) Details later…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

