China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in central China’s Hubei Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

The ministry stated that “among 636 pigs raised at a farm in the county of Xishui, 24 pigs were confirmed infected and 13 dead.”

The ministry added that it had dispatched a working team to Xishui, while local authorities were initiated for an emergency response.

It added that “the outbreak had been handled properly and the situation was now under control.

“It was the third swine fever outbreak in Hubei this year.”

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs, while it does not affect humans or other animal species.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in the northeastern province of Liaoning, later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.