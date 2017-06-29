The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - China, Philippines relations cordial – official
29th June 2017 - Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison
29th June 2017 - Sex Scandal: Pope approves absence leave for Pell
29th June 2017 - Nigeria’s Yonov Agah re-appointed WTO Dep. Director-General
29th June 2017 - Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president
29th June 2017 - Let’s make ex-convicts useful to society, economy, says NIPR boss
29th June 2017 - Evans sues IGP, CP over fundamental human rights
29th June 2017 - APC suspends Obaseki’s aide
29th June 2017 - Ogoni PDP leaders endorse Wike for second term
29th June 2017 - 100 amnesty delegates clinch tourism, hospitality institute fellowship
Home / National / China, Philippines relations cordial – official

China, Philippines relations cordial – official

— 29th June 2017

Relations between China and the Philippines have entered a “golden period of fast development”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, touting growth in trade ties and bilateral efforts to settle disputes in the South China Sea.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has opted to court China for its business and investment and avoid the rows over maritime sovereignty that dogged his predecessors.

Duterte has faced criticism at home for being what some people see as too soft on China over the long-running territorial dispute, but he considers his approach to be pragmatic and says challenging China risks triggering war.

Wang, speaking to reporters after meeting with Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano in Beijing, said the two countries have signed 22 cooperative agreements in less than six months and China has become the Philippines’ biggest trading partner for the first time.

“Our two countries have set up a bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea issue and also a mechanism for cooperation between the coast guards,” Wang said.

“If anyone wants to reverse the current progress it will harm the interests of the Philippine people and that is not what we would like to see,” he said.

Cayetano said peace and stability in the East and South China Seas, as well as the whole region, was a tangible outcome of the recent improvement of relations with China.

He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative to link countries through infrastructure development as “a big idea in a world that is searching and wanting for big ideas”.

China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea, through which about US$5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims in the waters, where China has been building up military facilities like runways on the islands it controls.

The previous Philippine government filed a case in 2013 with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on maritime boundaries.

Last year the tribunal invalidated China’s claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, but Duterte has put the ruling on the back burner and said he will revisit it later in his term.

The United States has criticised China’s construction in the disputed waters, concerned the facilities could be used to restrict free movement and extend China’s strategic reach.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has continued “freedom of navigation” exercises intended to show China that it is not entitled to territorial waters there.

Beijing says such actions by the United States heighten tensions and risk disrupting negotiations between stakeholders. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

China, Philippines relations cordial – official

— 29th June 2017

Relations between China and the Philippines have entered a “golden period of fast development”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, touting growth in trade ties and bilateral efforts to settle disputes in the South China Sea. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has opted to court China for its business and investment and avoid the…

Share

  • Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison

    — 29th June 2017

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison term for corruption, won parole on Thursday, one of his lawyers said. Israel Radio reported that Olmert could be freed as early as Sunday after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, a common practice in Israel for prisoners…

    Share

  • Sex Scandal: Pope approves absence leave for Pell

    — 29th June 2017

    The Vatican has approved a leave of absence for Cardinal George Pell to go and fight charges against him. Pell is charged with sexual offences in Australia. Pell, the Vatican Treasurer and considered third highest ranking member of the Catholic Church has denied the charges against him. He vehemently denied the charges adding that Pope…

    Share

  • Nigeria’s Yonov Agah re-appointed WTO Dep. Director-General

    — 29th June 2017

    Nigeria’s Yuonov Frederick Agah has been reappointed as Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for another four-year term. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agah, who hails from Benue, was first appointed as Deputy Director-General of WTO in 2013 for a four-year term, which he assumed on October…

    Share

  • Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

    — 29th June 2017

    •Set up policy monitoring team now –Bishop Alawode From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has insisted that the new national curriculum on education, released by National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is time bomb that is not only against the Christians, but also, Muslims. Rev….

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share