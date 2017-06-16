The Sun News
Home / National / China, Pakistan vow to jointly fight terrorism

China, Pakistan vow to jointly fight terrorism

— 16th June 2017

China and Pakistan on Friday agreed to improve security and anti-terrorism cooperation, to guarantee the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The agreement came out of a meeting between Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

“China considers terrorism the common enemy of us all. China hopes the two sides will keep in close contact and strengthen coordination in fighting terrorism to ensure safety of the economic corridor, and to maintain the safety and stability of both countries and the region,” said Meng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Zubair said Pakistan expects better security cooperation with China to guarantee the smooth progress of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of the economic corridor.

