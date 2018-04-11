The Sun News
China: Opening-up policy measures unrelated to U.S. trade row

11th April 2018

Sputnik/NAN

The new measures China has taken within its opening-up policy, which was announced by the country’s leader are not designed to solve the trade conflict with the U.S., Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

In an address to the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing planned to reduce import tariffs for vehicles and other goods.

“As well as take steps to attract foreign capital to the Chinese market as part of his reforms to open up China’s economy to foreign actors,’’ Geng said.

U.S. President Donald Trump later said on his Twitter account that he was encouraged by the announced measures.

“I can clearly state that the announced measures on China’s opening-up policy have nothing to do with the ongoing trade and economic conflict with the United States,” Geng said.

He added that the measures were focused on implementing the tasks set during the ruling party’s 19th National Congress last October.

In recent weeks, trade relations between China and the U.S. have deteriorated.

In March, Trump signed an order to impose a 25-per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10-per cent tariff on imported aluminum, after which he issued a memorandum imposing 60 billion dollars in extra tariffs on China over allegations of intellectual property theft.

In response, China introduced its own tariffs on the goods produced in the U.S.

However, both countries have said that they could introduce further mutual restrictions.

