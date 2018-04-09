China opposed to international sanctions against Russia

China is against the use of sanctions in international relations or threats to use them, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, when asked about the latest U.S. sanctions against Russia.

On Friday, Washington imposed sanctions on several Russian businessmen and the companies they owned as well as a number of officials.

“China has always been and remains against using sanctions or threatening to use sanctions in international relations,’’ the spokesman, Geng Shuang told a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that Russia and the U.S. are large countries that can influence global events and have a special responsibility to maintain the global peace as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the two sides would be able to resolve the problems based on equality and mutual respect.

Sputnik/NAN