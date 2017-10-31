The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - China hopes US’ll rejoin Paris climate agreement
31st October 2017 - FG saves $2m annually from local cement production – BUA CEO
31st October 2017 - Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls
31st October 2017 - PENGASSAN Mobil Nigeria Branch gets new chairman 
31st October 2017 - No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu
31st October 2017 - Bahrain won’t attend any summit unless Qatar ‘returns to its senses’
31st October 2017 - South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youths protest in Abuja
31st October 2017 - Ondo residents collect treated mosquito nets
31st October 2017 - APC Caucus passes vote of confidence on leaders
31st October 2017 - Ambode congratulates new UNILAG VC, Prof. Ogundipe
Home / World News / China hopes US’ll rejoin Paris climate agreement

China hopes US’ll rejoin Paris climate agreement

— 31st October 2017

China hopes the United States will rejoin the Paris climate agreement and contribute to the global agenda on fighting climate change, a senior envoy has said on Tuesday.

China’s Special Representative on Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, told a news conference that China was willing to step up cooperation with the U.S. in climate change negotiations after the US said it would stay in the talks although it had withdrawn from the accord.

“China has made it clear that it is willing to enhance cooperation with the United States in the areas of clean energy utilisation, energy and resource conservation, carbon capture and storage, as well as other research and development,’’ Zhenhuas aid.

A report says the Paris Agreement reached by almost every country in the world in 2015, aims to tackle climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement also involves setting a global target of keeping the average temperature rise no higher than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

US President Donald Trump said in June that he decided to pull the United States out of this landmark global pact. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG saves $2m annually from local cement production – BUA CEO

— 31st October 2017

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, has said that the local cement manufacturers produce over 25 million tonnes cement thus saving the country two million dollars annually. He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Presidential Industrial Advisory Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential…

  • Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls

    — 31st October 2017

    The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmalam, has said that over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Enugu State Local Government polls on November 4. He said that the personnel would be drawn from the various security agencies working in the state. Danmalam said, in Enugu, on Tuesday, that the…

  • PENGASSAN Mobil Nigeria Branch gets new chairman 

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Rasaq Obe has emerged the new Chairman of the Mobil Branch of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). He emerged as the new Chairman at the just concluded 5th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference which was held in Calabar, Cross River State capital between October 26th and 27th…

  • No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

    — 31st October 2017

    Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its investigation against Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments. Shehu, who stated on Monday in Abuja, said President Buhari had taken the necessary administrative action against the two officials. President Buhari,…

  • South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youths protest in Abuja

    — 31st October 2017

      Prorminent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to remain steadfast in his fight for the enthronement of ideal democratic culture in Nigeria. They also lauded Oyegun for playing a pivotal role in the fight against corruption. Reacting to the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share