China hopes US’ll rejoin Paris climate agreement

China hopes the United States will rejoin the Paris climate agreement and contribute to the global agenda on fighting climate change, a senior envoy has said on Tuesday.

China’s Special Representative on Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, told a news conference that China was willing to step up cooperation with the U.S. in climate change negotiations after the US said it would stay in the talks although it had withdrawn from the accord.

“China has made it clear that it is willing to enhance cooperation with the United States in the areas of clean energy utilisation, energy and resource conservation, carbon capture and storage, as well as other research and development,’’ Zhenhuas aid.

A report says the Paris Agreement reached by almost every country in the world in 2015, aims to tackle climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement also involves setting a global target of keeping the average temperature rise no higher than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

US President Donald Trump said in June that he decided to pull the United States out of this landmark global pact. (NAN)