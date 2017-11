At least two people have been killed and dozens more injured in an explosion in the eastern Chinese port city of Ningbo, local officials say.

The blast is said to have occurred at a factory at about 09:00 (01:00 GMT) in the city’s Jiangbei District, causing some nearby buildings to collapse.

State media reported that at least 30 people had been taken to local hospitals amid rescue operations.

Footage showed rescuers carrying people away from an area surrounded by debris.

Chinese media said at least two of the injured are reported to be in a serious condition, citing local authorities.

Police said on social media that an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the explosion.

The city has a large international shipping port and is best known for its auto-manufacturing industry, it is home to Geely – the Chinese owner of Volvo.

Chinese media said the explosion happened in an industrial area, and residential buildings damaged nearby were already empty ahead of planned demolition.

Some local reports suggested gas canisters could have been to blame for the blast.

Shattered windows were reported in businesses up to 1km away from the site of the explosion itself.

