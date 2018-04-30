The Sun News
China: Ex-Abia governor condemns communal clash in Isu, Utuma communities

Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has called on appropriate authorities to resolve the crisis that led to the  communal clash between the people of Isu in Arochukwu Local Government area of Abia State and their neighbours, Utuma, in Biase Local Government area of Cross River State.

The border clash had, a few days ago, resulted in the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

The former governor condemned the clash and urged the National Assembly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Boundary Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders to work out modalities to restore peace and stability to the affected communities and prevent reccurrence.

Kalu, who made these remarks in Beijing, China, yesterday, during a meeting with a cross-section of business persons of Nigeria origin, charged the political class to live up to expectations, in times of need of their constituents.

He urged the people of the border communities to sheathe their swords, for the sake of peace and unity.

The former governor said “the clash between the people of Isu and their neighbours, Utuma, is painful, wicked, disheartening and barbaric.

“For development to take place in any community, residents must live in peace and harmony regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.
“We must embrace love, togetherness and brotherhood in our daily activities. It is normal for people to have differences but we must learn how to resolve these issues amicably without breaking laws.

“The people of Cross River and Abia states are one big family and, as such, should not allow minor issues to lead to massacre. We must bury our differences for the sake of peace and tranquillity.

“As my patriotic support, Orji Uzor Kalu foundation (OUKF) will visit the warring communities to donate food items and other relief materials.”
While commiserating with the government and people of Abia and Cross River states, especially the families of the deceased, Kalu prayed for the quick recuperation of the victims hospitalised.

The former governor equally seized the opportunity to call on Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, and added that the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.

“It is no longer news that president Buhari will seek re-election in 2019.”

“The president has achieved tangible milestones thus far.

“Nigeria is gradually taking its right place in the comity of nations. The APC-led Federal Government has done well in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption crusade, internal security, international relations, job and wealth creation and gender equality.”

In his response on behalf of other Nigerians, Mr. Festus Mbisogu, of Blue Diamond Company Limited, China, expressed appreciation to Kalu, for his commitment to a united Nigeria.
Mbisogu pledged the support of Nigerians in China for Buhari’s re-election bid and urged the former governor to sustain his good works, for the sake of humanity.

