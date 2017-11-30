The Sun News
30th November 2017 - China commited to Nigeria’s devt. – envoy
30th November 2017 - Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018
30th November 2017 - Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees
30th November 2017 - Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival
30th November 2017 - Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers
30th November 2017 - Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery
30th November 2017 - Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs
30th November 2017 - Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language
30th November 2017 - NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance
30th November 2017 - Jonathan, Ben Bruce applaud Wizkid over best win at MOBO Awards
China commited to Nigeria's devt. – envoy

China commited to Nigeria’s devt. – envoy

— 30th November 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, says his government will remain a good partner to Africa and Nigeria.

Dr. Pingjian spoke, on Thursday, in Sokoto, when he visited the Usmanu Danfodiyo Univeristy, Sokoto, as part of his working visit to Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He said the existing Nigeria and China strategic relationship is robust and alive and the tempo would be sustained.

Said he, “China has past glories just like Nigeria that had produced the likes of great men like the late Sir Ahamdu Bello and the leendary Jihadist, Sheikh Usman Dnafodiyo.”

Pingjian also promised that China would continue to be a reliable partner to Nigeria, to help the nation to realise its dream of development.

The Chinese envoy further promised to support the University in its bid to sustain its excellence in research and development.

He noted that a nation could only prosper when the young people thrive, stressing that the future of the China and Nigeria relationship strongly lies in their youths.

Speaking earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, had said that the visit would bolster the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and China in general, as well as between it  and the institution in particular.

Prof. Zuru also called on the Chinese envoy to facilitate the establishment of the Conficius Centre in the institution and also help in the areas of linkages in renewable energy m technology, among others.

The Vice Chancellor further appealed for support from the Chinese government in the area of Enterpreneural education and agriculture, in view of the current diversification efforts of the m federal government.

